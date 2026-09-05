Konnor Griffin Immediately Gives Pirates Fans Reason to Believe

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates fans hadn't seen Konnor Griffin play in more than two months and almost instantly remembered just how talented he is.

Griffin showed off his incredible speed around the base paths and scored the winning run for the Pirates in their 1-0 victory over the Los Angeles Angels in the series opener at PNC Park on Sept. 4.

He was at first base when Pirates left fielder Jake Mangum hit a ball out to right field and he ran all the way and slid head first ahead of the throw and tag from Angels catcher Moises Ballesteros to give the Pirates the lead in the second inning.

It was the most important play of the game and it came from none other than the Pirates star rookie and the face of the franchise for the next decade.

"I was just laying my body on the line, trying to score a run, and when you've been out so long, it means a lot when good stuff happens," Griffin said. "I normally don't show too much emotion, but guess it came out of me. I was pretty fired up."

Griffin Shows His Value in First Game Back

The Pirates activated Griffin off the 60-day injured list ahead of the game, marking his first appearance for the Pirates since July 5, almost two months ago.

Griffin tore the sagittal band in his left finger, which required his three outer fingers in a splint for six weeks, more rehab after that and then a rehab assignment before he rejoined the Pirates.

It would've been understandable had Griffin practiced more caution and not shown off the speed that, in part, made him the best prospect in baseball, but he showed no fear and made the winning play for the Pirates.

Sep 4, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Konnor Griffin (6) slides past Los Angeles Angels catcher Moises Ballesteros (12) to score a run during the second inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Griffin wants to do anything he can to help his team, so he waited patiently through his injury, returned to the best version of himself, and could give everything he had for the Pirates.

"I'm not out there to play scared right now," Griffin said. "It's the most important time of the year. I got activated because I'm 100% healthy. So I'm gonna lay it all on the line.

"So that's why it's kind of why in the beginning we kind of hesitated at trying to play through it hurt because I can't play, something holding me back. I let loose when I'm out there."

Griffin scoring on that play was even more impressive, as he almost tripped over third base and stumbled, but he kept his composure and slid in just ahead of the tag.

He knew he had to get moving the second Mangum hit the ball and once he saw Pirates third base coach Tony Beazley send him, he went for it all, even with the risk.

"I trip over my feet all the time, so it wasn't anything new for me," Griffin said. "But yeah, I wasn't even looking at the ball. I just kind of keep my eye on the catcher, see how he's moving, and then I saw him kind of moving with the catch and try to get as far away from him as I can, but still be able to touch the plate, so worked out good."

The speed

The slide



Konnor Griffin is ELECTRIC! pic.twitter.com/yur1rvleiJ — MLB (@MLB) September 4, 2026

Pirates Glad Griffin Has Returned

Griffin might be happy to finally be back playing for the Pirates again, but he's not alone in that regard.

Pirates manager Don Kelly praised his rookie shortstop, noting his impact across the field and his ability to change the game in an instant.

Apr 3, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Konnor Griffin (left) talks with manager Don Kelly (right) before Griffin makes his major league debut against the Baltimore Orioles at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“I’m not sure if anyone else in the major leagues scores on that ball," Kelly said. "That was unbelievable. Just the speed, and then how he got in, I’m still not sure. It looked like the ball beat him and he’s able to avoid it and get his hand back to just catch the back part of the plate.

"I mean, that’s just Konnor. The electricity that he brings overall and what he’s able to do and how he’s able to change a game. We see the power, we see the defense, he’s an elite player, but on the bases, it’s electric.”

Pirates starting pitcher Jared Jones threw six scoreless innings and played a big role in the victory wiht one of his better outings this season.

Jones loved having Griffin back behind him at shortstop and just watching him do what earned him a nine-year, $140 million contract extension after his debut.

“I was scared," Jones said on Griffin's slide. "He’s coming back from a broken finger. I saw him get fired up and I was like, ‘All right, he’s cool.’ The guy plays the game really hard. He’s fun to watch on a day-to-day basis.”

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