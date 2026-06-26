Konnor Griffin Making Return to Pirates

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have waited patiently, but their star rookie is finally coming back to play for them once again.

The Pirates announced that they activated shortstop Konnor Griffin from the 10-day injured list ahead of their series opener vs. the Cincinnati Reds at PNC Park on June 26. They also optioned Jack Brannigan back to Double-A Altoona as the corresponding move.

Griffin went on the 10-day injured list back on May 31 with a right forearm flexor strain, which prevented him from playing shortstop.

The Pirates will likely have Griffin start against the Reds, marking the first time he's played since May 30 and ending 22 games without him in their lineup.

Looking Back At Griffin's Time Out With Injury

Griffin could still hit and run for the Pirates, which he did for two games vs. the Minnesota Twins on May 29 and May 30 at PNC park, but they shut him down to properly heal his arm, so that he could heal the best way he could and play shortstop when he returned.

There was concern that Griffin could further hurt his arm with a swing-and-miss or if he slid diving head first, which he does whenever he gets to home plate with his blistering speed.

Jun 25, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Konnor Griffin (6) warms up before the game against the Seattle Mariners at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Pittsburgh shut Griffin down and eventually found out that he had the forearm flexor strain and worked to build him back up.

They had Griffin do different exercises, like plyometrics and working with a weighted ball, before eventually starting a throwing program, beginning at 60 to 90 feet and then working up to 150 feet.

Griffin went down to Bradenton, Fla. for the Pirates' most recent road trip, where he furthered his rehab, got some time away from the team and focused on improving his throwing and taking the rest he needed.

He most recently played a game at Double-A Altoona on June 24 for a rehab assignment , where he featured at shortstop for seven innings, while also hitting an RBI-triple and a two-run home run.

That one game showed he could hit and run just as well as ever and that he didn't have pain in his arm when throwing.

What Griffin's Return Means for the Pirates

The Pirates now get their every day shortstop back and have one player off the injured list, with both center fielder Oneil Cruz and first baseman Spencer Horwitz currently out.

Griffin slashed .270/.327/.402 for an OPS of .729 in 51 games, with 51 hits, nine doubles, two triples, four home runs, 22 RBI and 14 stolen bases on 15 attempts.

His May was even better and showed growth, as he hit .306/.361/.459 for an OPS of .820, and became more confident at the plate.

Griffin's return means that Jared Triolo heads to the bench and back to his utility role.

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