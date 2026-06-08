New Pitcher Signing Doesn't Help Pirates

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates are looking for ways to improve their bullpen, but a recent signing doesn't address those issues.

The Pirates signed right-handed pitcher Yunior Marte to a minor league contract on June 7, according to the transactions log, optionining him to the Florida Complex League (FCL) Pirates at rookie-level ball.

Marte previously spent time with the Cincinnati Reds this season and has made 103 MLB appearances in his career, also pitching for the San Francisco Giants and the Philadelphia Phillies.

The Pirates are clearly trying to find ways to bolster pitching in their ranks, but will have to find other ways to improve it than just this signing.

Why Marte Doesn't Help the Priates

Marte hasn't exactly had the greatest time pitching in the major leagues, posting a 5.94 ERA over 113.2 innings pitched, 106 strikeouts to 55 walks, a .284 batting average allowed and a 1.64 WHIP.

The 31-year old made one appearance for the Reds this season back on May 29 against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park.

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Yunior Marte (84) poses for a portrait during the Cincinnati Reds picture day, Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026, at the Cincinnati Reds player development complex in Goodyear, Ariz. | Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Marte got just one out, giving up two singles, a double, hitting a batter and intentional walking another in the sixth inning. Former Pirates left-handed pitcher Caleb Ferguson came in for the Reds and then gave up a two-run single, leaving Marte with four earned runs allowed over 0.1 innings for a 108.00 ERA.

He didn't pitch in the major leagues in 2025, but wasn't much better in 2024, posting a 6.92 ERA over 23 outings with the Phillies. He also posted a 5.03 ERA in 40 appearances with the Phillies in 2023 and a 5.44 ERA over 39 outings with the Giants in 2022.

The Pirates already have a bullpen that has had issues holding onto leads and blown 14 saves this season, third-most in MLB.

If the Pirates are going to add, they need to find relievers that have the experience needed and that they can rely on every time when they come out of the bullpen.

Marte could prove everyone wrong and become just that, but he's got a long journey ahead before doing that, which includes impressing in the minors and then convincing the Pirates to put him on the 40-man roster and then on the 26-man roster as well.

Pirates Bullpen Situation in 2026

The Pirates came into 2026 with a supposedly strong bullpen, featuring some top returners and new additions.

Pitchers like Justin Lawrence, Isaac Mattson and Dennis Santana have struggled mightily, which saw the Pirates make many changes.

The Pirates designated Lawrence for assignment on May 29 and then traded him to the Minnesota Twins on June 1, sent Mattson down to Triple-A Indianapolis on May 20 and Santana lost his closer role.

Apr 12, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Justin Lawrence (61) after the Chicago Cubs score during the eighth inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

Pittsburgh has had better luck with left-handed pitching options in Mason Montgomery, Evan Sisk and veteran Gregory Soto, but each have had their issues at times, albeit, much less than their right-handed counterparts.

The Pirates added right-handed pitchers in rookie Wilber Dotel as a bulk relief role and brought Carmen Mlodzinski down from the starting rotation for the same reason, which both have done well in.

Pittsburgh will have to wait until closer to the trade deadline, Aug. 3, before they make serious additions, but there is a clear reason why they'll make moves when they can, even if it's low-risk, high-reward in someone like Marte.

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