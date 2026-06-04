Pirates Have Major Dennis Santana Problem

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have a serious problem on their hands. Even as the organization keeps pace in the NL Central and appears on the verge of competing for a postseason berth, the Pirates have a looming issue that must be resolved.

That problem is Pirates’ reliever Dennis Santana.

Since Santana arrived in Pittsburgh, he’s been a huge piece of their bullpen. He was a key setup man for previous closer David Bednar, and he showed serious promise in that role last season. This year, however, Santana’s control and velocity are suffering, and the bullpen is falling apart as a result.

The Problem With Santana

You don’t have to search long to figure out what’s going on with Santana. Simply put, the guy is getting squared up routinely. During the month of May, he posted a paltry ERA of 7.45, bringing his season ERA to 5.47.

And it’s because he keeps getting hit. For reference, last year Santana allowed just 44 hits and 18 runs over 70.1 innings pitched. This season, he’s already allowed 26 hits in just 24.2 innings of work. Even scarier, he’s already allowed 17 runs in that span.

What that speaks to is a loss of control. Santana is leaving too many pitches on the plate for batters to attack, and they are going after him.

May 22, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Dennis Santana (60) pitches to the Toronto Blue Jays during the eighth inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

What Should Pirates Do?

The Pirates fired their first signal with the promotion of Wilber Dotel. A former starter turned reliever, Dotel has looked excellent since his callup.

The Pirates hoped that would spark Santana back to form, but that hasn’t been the case yet. There is still time for optimism, as Santana has come back from rough patches before, but that hope is disappearing rapidly.

If this continues, the Pirates won’t have a choice. The Buccos cannot afford to let their bullpen squander leads and lose them games while their offense is as prolific as it currently is. As Pirates On SI writer Ethan Merrill pointed out, the Pirates' bullpen is performing at a mediocre pace through the end of May. The bullpen has an ERA of 4.56 and are allowing 5.25 walks per nine innings. It's a losing recipe for a team in the mix of the NL Central and National League.

If Santana doesn’t figure it out as soon as possible, the Pirates have to cut bait. It may sound brutal or cruel, but Santana’s time in Pittsburgh is running out if he can’t return to the All-Star reliever he was in 2025.

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