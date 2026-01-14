PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates are less than a month away until preparations for the 2026 season begin.

The Pirates announced their dates for first workouts of Spring Training, which will take at Pirate City in Bradenton, Fla.

Players take part in these workouts as they get ready for the start of Spring Training, where they'll start playing games on Feb. 21.

It also marks the first time that most players and members of the coaching staff talk to the media since the end of the previous campaign.

Pirates Announce Spring Training First Workout Dates

The first date that Pirates players will arrive is Feb. 9, with pitchers and catchers that are playing in the World Baseball Classic reporting. The rest of the pitchers and catchers will report two days later on Feb. 11.

Right-handed starting pitcher Paul Skenes is currently the only Pirates pitcher committed to the World Baseball Classic, as he will pitch for Team USA .

Sep 16, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Paul Skenes (30) pitches against the Chicago Cubs during the third inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Infielders and outfielders that are playing in the World Baseball Classic report on Feb. 12 and then the first full squad workout is Feb. 18.

The Pirates don't have any position players currently committed to the World Baseball Classic, but it wouldn't come as a surprise to see first baseman Spencer Horwitz suit up for Team Israel, as he did in 2023.

Feb. 18 will serve as the photo day for the Pirates, just three days before they start their 31-game schedule on Feb. 21 through March 23.

Headlines Going Into Spring Training for Pirates

The Pirates have a team that could finally end their postseason drought, with their last appearance in 2015.

Skenes commands a solid rotation, with the likes of veteran Mitch Keller and rookies like Braxton Ashcraft and Bubba Chandler .

Sep 27, 2025; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Bubba Chandler (57) pitches the ball against the Atlanta Braves during the third inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images | Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images

Who else joins the rotation, whether an internal move or potentially adding a veteran arm in free agency, will happen over the course of those few weeks.

Pittsburgh added two left-handed pitchers for their bullpen in Mason Montgomery, acquired in the trade with the Tampa Bay Rays that also brought in Brandon Lowe and outfielder Jake Mangum , plus free agent Gregory Soto , who they signed on a one-year, $7.75 million contract.

The Pirates do have some solid right-handers in their bullpen, like Justin Lawrence, Isaac Mattson, Carmen Mlodzinski and Dennis Santana , so who makes it in for Opening Day will occur over Spring Training.

The additions of Lowe and free agent Ryan O'Hearn bring new top bats into the lineup. O'Hearn can play a number of positions, but sharing first base responsibilities with Horwitz and working as designated hitter seem most likely.

Pittsburgh may make another addition at the left side of the infield, but it currently looks like Jared Triolo will play third base and Nick Gonzales at shortstop.

Oneil Cruz and Bryan Reynolds should stay in center field and right field, respectively, but left field is open for anyone.

It's likely that Mangum and Jhostynxon García , a top 100 prospect acquired in a trade with the Boston Red Sox, will fight for that starting spot, but Jack Suwinski will also have a shot there as well.

Worcester center fielder Jhostynxon Garcia runs off the field at Polar Park July 29. | Rick Cinclair/Telegram & Gazette / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Spring Training also allows top prospects a chance to show what they can do and if they have a chance on the Opening Day roster or a higher level in the minor leagues.

Konnor Griffin , the top prospect in baseball, reportedly could serve as the starting shortstop for the Pirates on Opening Day.

Fans will eagerly await seeing what outfielders in Esmerlyn Valdez and Edward Florentino do as well, with both having breakout seasons and rising up the prospect rankings.

Other top prospects include right-handed pitcher Seth Hernandez , who the Pirates took sixth overall in the 2025 MLB Draft, plus second baseman Termarr Johnson , the fourth overall pick in the 2022 MLB Draft.

Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates!