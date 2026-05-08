Projecting Pirates Next Contract With Brandon Lowe

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have one of the better second baseman in Brandon Lowe, but his future with the ballclub is unknown past this season.

Lowe is in the final year of a six-year, $24 million contract extension he signed with the Tampa Bay Rays on March 20, 2019, which also included two club options, of which he is on the second one, for $11.5 million.

It's a pivotal year for Lowe, who is having a great season with the Pirates and also looking for what would be his last real big contract, as he turns 32 years old in July.

The Pirates have a big decision to make this offseason on how they approach Lowe in terms of contract negotiations and what they see his value as.

Projecting a Contract for Brandon Lowe

The Pirates could give Lowe a qualifying offer, which is just a one-year deal at a predetermined rate ($22.025 million for 2026) of the mean of the top 125 highest-paid players.

Pittsburgh will likely make this offer, as they would earn a compensatory draft pick in 2027 if they don't re-sign Lowe.

Apr 30, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Brandon Lowe (5) circles the bases on a solo home run against the St. Louis Cardinals during the seventh inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

It's not likely that Lowe would take the offer, as most players usually reject the qualifying offer, but a payday of around $23 million for one season isn't too outlandish for someone of his play.

Lowe will likely look for a long-term contract, one that will earn him much more than he made on his last contract and will serve as that final, big contract of his career.

There is also the potential of a lockout coming on Dec. 1, when the collective bargaining agreement (CBA) expires, which will likely see players take on longer term contracts if possible.

The Pirates may consider offering him a three-year or four-year deal and would have to likely go to $20 million or higher AAV (average annual value) for his salary.

Lowe could take a lower AAV for a longer-term contract, perhaps five years or more, but he'll likely try and maximize his earnings in the three-year to four-year range if possible.

Something like a three-year, $60 million deal or maybe a four-year, $85 million contract extension could work for both sides, just in terms of the length and the talent of which Lowe brings.

Lowe Playing Himself Into a Better Contract

Most baseball players have a decline in their 30s, but Lowe is showing that he's getting even better as he ages.

Lowe is producing from the plate in 2026, slashing .266 /.368/.573 for an OPS of .941 in 32 games, with 33 hits, 22 runs scored, eight doubles, 10 home runs, 23 RBI and 19 walks to 30 strikeouts.

May 6, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Brandon Lowe breaks his bat as he hits a fifth inning single against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

His 10 home runs lead the Pirates, rank tied for fourth-most in the National League and rank tied for 11th-most in baseball. His OPS is ninth-best in the NL and 15th-best in baseball, while his slugging is sixth-best in the NL and 10th-best in baseball.

Lowe joined the Pirates this offseason in a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays, where he led all second baseman with 31 home runs in 2025, and he's on track for 51 home runs this season with how he's hitting.

He has also greatly improved defensively, with 0 defensive runs saved (DRS) and three outs above average (OAA), which comes after a -14 DRS and -14 OAA campaign in 2025, where he served as one of the worst defensive second baseman in baseball.

If Lowe keeps producing like this, his value will only go higher and higher as the season goes on.

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