Pirates New Star Hits First Home Run of Season

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates made a big trade to add second baseman Brandon Lowe this offseason and they're already seeing results from him on Opening Day.

Lowe hit a two-run home run in the top of the first inning for the Pirates, putting them up 2-0 over the New York Mets at Citi Field, a surprising lead for a team that's lineup struggled throughout 2025.

He took advantage of a first-pitch curveball thrown by 2025 All-Star and Mets right-handed starting pitcher Brandon Lowe, which he threw 79.9 mph over the middle of the plate.

He didn't crush this home run, but did just enough at 103.5 mph off the bat and 337 feet that just went over the right field wall.

FIRST HOMER OF THE SEASON GOES TO BRANDON LOWE! pic.twitter.com/JoA4yn1Bss — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) March 26, 2026

Lowe also brought home center fielder Oneil Cruz, who hit a bloop single to lead off the game, giving 2025 National League Cy Young Award winner and Pirates right-handed starting pitcher Paul Skenes some early run support.

Why Pirates Added Brandon Lowe This Offseason

The Pirates added Lowe as a power-hitting left-handed bat, as he led all second baseman with 31 home runs in 2025 and has the first of what should be many for his new team in 2026.

He came along with both outfielder Jake Mangum and left-handed relief pitcher Mason Mongtomery from the Rays, while the Pirates sent right-handed starting pitcher Mike Burrows to the Houston Astros, who sent two top 100 prospects to the Rays in a three-team trade back on Dec. 19.

The Pirates were amongst the worst hitting teams in baseball in 2025, finishing last in slugging percentage (.305), OPS (.650), home runs (117), runs scored (583) and RBI (561).

Lowe had an incredible 2025 campaign, slashing .256/.307/.477 for an OPS of .784 in 134 games, with 130 hits, 19 doubles, 31 home runs, 83 RBI and 38 walks to 149 strikeouts, earning himself an All-Star nod.

Sep 13, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Tampa Bay Rays second baseman Brandon Lowe (8) hits an RBI single against the Chicago Cubs during the sixth inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images

He has also hit at least 20 home runs in every season he's played at least 100 games, which includes the last three seasons.

The Pirates parting ways with a strong rookie starting pitcher in Burrows wasn't easy, but adding a player like Burrows helps address the poor lineup they had last season.

Pittsburgh also has a strong starting rotation with the likes of Skenes, veteran Mitch Keller, plus rookies in Braxton Ashcraft and Bubba Chandler.

Jared Jones will also return in two months or so from internal brace surgery, which kept him out the entirety of the 2025 campaign, making Burrows someone they could part ways with, in order to bolster their offense.

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