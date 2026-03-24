How Pirates Should Approach Konnor Griffin Extension

PITTSBURGH — Konnor Griffin won't start the season with the Pittsburgh Pirates, but they know that he's their future star and shortstop and will make his mark with them at some point in 2026.

The Pirates reportedly offfered Griffin an eight-year, $110 million contract extension, according to Noah Hiles of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette . Hiles also reported that the deal includes a ninth year option, with incentives and trade protection.

This isn't the first report of the Pirates offering an extension to Griffin, with Jonathan Mayo of MLB.com reporting a nine-year, $100-million plus offer as well.

Pittsburgh is clearly showing their interest in keeping Griffin for the long-term, but will still need to make sure they get the extension right moving forward.

What the Pirates Should Do For A Konnor Griffin Contract Extension

One of the most important parts of an extension with Griffin for the Pirates is when they eventually decide to call him up to the major leagues.

The Pirates gave him an extensive look in Spring Training, with 12 starts and 16 games played at shortstop, but following a .171 batting average, it showed that Griffin may need more time before playing at the MLB level.

Pittsburgh will still look to get Griffin on an extension some point this season, as they see him as the future of the franchise.

Getting Griffin on that type of deal, which would serve as the biggest in Pirates history and the most money for a player before their MLB debut, benefits both sides.

The Pirates get Griffin for two or three more years the normal six years of team control they would have him for and Griffin would make generational money at 19-20 years old and still get a chance to hit free agency before 30 years old.

Those reported offers for Griffin are well within reason for the Pirates and for Griffin, who hasn't even made his MLB debut and would break the record from Jackson Chourio (eight years, $82 million) by $28 million.

Pittsburgh may need to offer more money, perhaps in the eight-year, $130 million range, which would average out to $16 million per season.

The Boston Red Sox signed the last consensus top prospect in outfielder Roman Anthony to the same length and money, soon after he made his MLB debut in 2025.

Mar 15, 2026; Miami, FL, United States; United States left fielder Roman Anthony (3) rounds the bases after hitting a home run in the fourth inning against the Dominican Republic during a semifinal game of the 2026 World Baseball Classic at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Pittsburgh could argue that since Anthony is older that it made more sense to pay a higher salary, but Griffin is a shortstop, a premium position, and Anthony is a corner outfielder.

The reports are encouraging, regardless, and the Pirates and Griffin will more than likely come to an agreement with a different money and potentially year amount.

How the Prospect Promotion Incentive Comes Into Play

Pittsburgh may still consider bringing Griffin up early, as they look at earning the Prospect Promotion Incentive (PPI) that would net them a solid draft pick.

The PPI came as a part of the most recent collective bargaining agreement (CBA), which MLB put in to entice teams to have their best prospects on their roster for most or all of the season.

The Pirates would need Griffin on their Opening Day roster for 172 service days in his first season and then he would have to win Rookie of the Year Award or earn MVP votes in one of his first three seasons.

This means the Pirates have to put Griffin on their 26-man roster by April 9, after their first homestand at PNC Park, and then keep him there the rest of the season, plus Griffin would need to win the award or earn MVP votes.

Pittsburgh missed out on the PPI with star pitcher Paul Skenes after he won the 2024 National League Rookie of the Year Award, as they didn't call up until May 11. Skenes also earned a full year of service in 2024, which is something that Griffin would get if he won the same award.

Mar 21, 2026; Bradenton, Florida, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Paul Skenes (30) throws a pitch during the first inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at LECOM Park. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

The Pirates shouldn't rush Griffin because of this, but if they feel he's ready by that time, then calling him up makes sense.

Pittsburgh would also have to sign Griffin to a contract extension before his MLB debut, which disqualifies a player from earning a PPI pick for their team.

The best case scenario is that they call Griffin up before April 9, wait a few days and sign him to an extension and then he goes on to win the ROY Award and earns the Pirates a PPI pick.

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