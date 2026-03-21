Pirates Talking Massive Contract Extension for Konnor Griffin

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have the consensus top prospect in baseball in Konnor Griffin and see him as the future of their franchise.

The Pirates reportedly have discussed a big-time contract extension with Griffin, according to Jonathan Mayo of MLB.com . The details of this contract that Mayo reported go further than $100 million over a nine-year contract.

Griffin has yet to make his debut for the Pirates, as they took him ninth overall in the 2024 MLB Draft out of Jackson Preparatory School in Jackson, Miss. and he spent 2025 in the minor leagues.

The 19-year old hasn't even featured at Triple-A yet, but Griffin brings exactly what the Pirates need, which makes them talking to him about an extension makes sense.

Why the Pirates Want to Sign Griffin to an Extension

Griffin not playing at the major league level yet makes a contract extension a big risk for the Pirates, but one that they understand and are willing to take.

Waiting until Griffin becomes a MLB star will make signing him much more difficult, in terms of the money involved and the years too. This is especially true if makes the Opening Day roster and has a Rookie of the Year campaign.

Mar 9, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Konnor Griffin (75) runs to second base on a two-rbi double against the New York Yankees in the fifth inning during spring training at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

MLB teams get six years of team control with their players before they become free agents and can then choose who they want to play for.

This includes three years of pre-arbitration , where they make the MLB minimum, $780,000 in 2026, or a little more than that. They then have three years of arbitration , where the team and player put up salary figures and can agree to that year's salary or go to arbitration, where they argue before a panel, who either sides with the player or the team.

A contract extension gives both sides what they want. The Pirates would take off years of free agency from Griffin, three years if they did sign him to that nine-year deal, and Griffin would make money far earlier in his career than waiting until after the 2031 season to do so.

Griffin would also still be in his prime after a nine-year extension, which would make him 28 years old heading into the 2035 season and could make even more money elsewhere or with the Pirates if he decides to stay.

The Pirates also are considering that even if Griffin doesn't make the Opening Day roster, he could still earn a full year of service time if he wins a major award. Pirates right-handed pitcher Paul Skenes did this in 2024 when he won NL Rookie of the Year Award, even after making his debut in May.

MLB is also headed towards an impending lockout on Dec. 1, that may threaten the entire 2027 season, if the players and owners don't come to a new collective bargaining agreement (CBA).

If Griffin makes his debut and has a full year of service, plus if there is no season in 2027, then he has two full service years heading into 2028.

The Pirates signing Griffin to an extension avoids all of that and just makes him one of the main players of the franchise from the beginning of his MLB career.

Griffin Could Sign Rare Contract Extension

Most players don't sign contract extensions before their MLB debut, but there have been six players that have done so.

Milwaukee Brewers center fielder Jackson Chourio is the most recent player to do so, signing for eight years, $82 million on Dec. 4, 2023.

Milwaukee Brewers left fielder Jackson Chourio (11) throws the ball during the Milwaukee Brewers open workout ahead of the National League Division Series against the Chicago Cubs on Friday October 3, 2025 at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. | Jovanny Hernandez / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Chourio finished third in the NL Rookie of the Year voting in 2024 is a big part of the Brewers lineup for the future, making this a solid deal for both sides.

Another notable name that signed a contract extension before his MLB debut was outfielder Luis Robert Jr. for six years, $50 million in 2020 with the Chicago White Sox.

Name Team Extension Year Jon Singelton Houston Astros 5 Years, $10 million 2014 Scott Kingery Philadelphia Phillies 6 Years, $24 million 2018 Eloy Jiménez Chicago White Sox 6 Years, $43 million 2019 Evan White Seattle Mariners 6 Years, $24 million 2019 Luis Robert Jr. Chicago White Sox 6 Years, $50 million 2020 Jackson Chourio Milwaukee Brewers 8 Years, $82 milllion 2023

Griffin being the top prospect in baseball and signing an extension before his MLB debut would likely break the record for that, but potentiall for the biggest contract in Pirates history too.

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