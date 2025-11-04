Konnor Griffin Addresses Relationship with Pirates Manager
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have the best prospect in baseball in Konnor Griffin, who they hope will make it to the MLB at some point next season.
Konnor Griffin Excels in 2025
Not many people expected Griffin having the season in 2025 he did after the Pirates took him ninth overall out of Jackson Prepatory School in Jackson, Miss., but he shattered all expectations and then some.
The 19-year old moved up from Single-A Bradenton to High-A Greensboro and then finally with Double-A Altoona.
Griffin finished .333/.415/.527 for an OPS of .942 in 122 games, 161 hits, 23 doubles, four triples, 21 home runs, 94 RBIs, 50 walks to 122 strikeouts and 65 stolen bases on 13 attempts.
He led all of minor league baseball with 117 runs scored and the 19-year old became the first teenage draftee to have a 20-40 season, finishing with 21 home runs and 65 stolen bases. He was also the first minor league player to have a 20-60 season since 1982.
Griffin ranked amongst the best players in the minor leagues, including second in runs scored, fourth in batting average, fifth in hits, tied for seventh in RBIs and tied for eighth in stolen bases.
He was the first teenager since Vladmir Guerrero Jr. to hit .333 or better in a minor league season. He is also one of just five teenagers that were a part of the 20-40 club and stole the most bases of that group.
Griffin also played in the Futures Game during All-Star week, honoring the best prospects in baseball. Altoona teammate Esmerlyn Valdez joined him there as well, as the duo represented the Pirates for the National League.
Awards Pile on for Konnor Griffin
His play eventually led him earning the title of top prospect in baseball, with Baseball America, MLB Pipeline and The Athletic giving him the coveted spot.
He earned numerous accolades for his performances, including Baseball America naming him their Minor League Player of the Year Award and MLB Pipeline naming him their Hitting Prospect of the Year and Debut of the Year.
The Pirates also honored Griffin with the Honus Wagner Player of the Year, given to the best player in their minor leagues, and the Bill Mazeroski Defender of the Year, given to the best defensive player in the minor leagues.
Griffin also most recently won a MiLB Gold Glove at shortstop. a position the Pirates hope he continues developing at in 2026.
Griffin Speaks on Relationship with Pirates Manager Don Kelly
While Griffin had a great 2025 season, Pirates manager Don Kelly showed that he would serve as the leader of the team for the foreseeable future.
Kelly became the Pirates manager on May 8, following the dismissal of Derek Shelton after a 12-26 start.
He ed the Pirates to a 59-65 record, finishing 71-91, last in the National League Central Division and with the fifth worst record in the MLB this season.
Kelly did have success at home, with a 37-25 record at PNC Park, featuring sweeps over postseason teams in the Los Angeles Dodgers, Philadelphia Phillies and Detroit Tigers, plus series wins over the Cincinnati Reds and Toronto Blue Jays.
His .597 win percentage at PNC Park marked the ninth best winning percentage at home in 2025.
He signed an extension with the Pirates to stay on as manager, with no details on length nor salary released, giving him the opportunity to build the team as he sees fit.
Kelly praised Griffin back in August after his promotion to Altoona, impressed with how the teenager was doing in his first season of professional baseball.
"Really exciting," Kelly said. "He's having a heck of a year. For his first full season to be able to do what he's done, show the power, speed, play shortstop at the level he's played it to get to Double-A, really exciting for Konnor and for the Pirates."
Griffin said that his relationship with Kelly began during Spring Training and that the then Pirates bench coach always kept up with him.
His offseason training program is also down in Bradenton, Fla., where Kelly came by and saw Griffin and showed his support for the young star.
“Yeah, he’s awesome," Griffin said on Kelly. "When I was at big league camp, he was always in the dugout, always chatting it up with me. My biggest thing was, he was always checking in, making sure everything was going well with me being so young at big league camp, he just wanted to make sure I was good mentally and everything was fine.
"So that stood out the most for me and I just recently saw him here in Florida. He swung by for a few days and just checking in. He didn’t say he wanted to see anything. He just said, ‘Keep being you and keep playing hard and putting in the work, bringing the energy’, and I’m going to continue to do that.”
