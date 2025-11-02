Pirates Named Top Landing Spot for Mets Reliever
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates had a strong bullpen in 2025, but could enhance it with the addition of this particular free agent.
Jim Bowden of The Athletic ranked the top 50 free agents this offseason and had New York Mets right-handed pitcher Rayn Helsley at 37th overall. He also named four top fits for Helsley, which has the Pirates first, the Athletics in second, the Detroit Tigers in third, the San Francisco Giants in fourth and the Tampa Bay Rays in fifth.
Ryan Helsley and His Background
Helsley hails from Tahlequah, Okla. and played baseball, basketball, football and ran track for Seqouyah High School, a Native American boarding school. Helsely, himself, is of Cherokee descent and is a citizen of the Cherokee Nation.
No team took him in the 2013 MLB Draft and he then spent two seasons at Northeastern State, a Division II baseball program, before the St. Louis Cardinals took him in the fifth round of the 2015 MLB Draft.
Helsley served as a starting pitcher for his first four seasons in the minor leagues, before 2019, when he earned his first call-up to the Cardinals.
His rookie season went well, which included him spending the final two months with St. Louis. He posted a 2-0 record in 24 outings and a 2.95 ERA over 36.2 innings pitched, with 32 strikeouts to 12 walks, a .245 opposing batting average and a 1.25 WHIP.
Helsley struggled the next two seasons with the Cardinals, posting a 5.25 ERA over 12 outings in 2020 and a 4.56 ERA over 54 relief appearances in 2021, before having his best season yet in 2022.
That campaign saw Helsley post a career-low 1.25 ERA over 64.2 innings pitched, plus career-lows with a .128 opposing batting average and a 0.74 WHIP, plus a 9-1 record over 54 relief outings and 19 saves in 23 opportunities. He earned his first All-Star nod in 2022 for his performances.
Helsley missed almost three months in the 2023 season with a right forearm strain, which held him to just 33 relief appearances that season.
He came back in 2024 as the main closer for the Cardinals, with an impressive 49 saves in 53 opportunities, leading baseball. He also had a 7-4 record in 65 appearances, a 2.04 ERA over 66.1 innings pitched, 79 strikeouts to 23 walks, a .210 batting average and a 1.10 WHIP.
Helsley earned both National League Reliever of the Year and All-MLB First Team honors, plus his second All-Star nod in 2024.
His most recent season with the Cardinals saw him have 21 saves in 26 outings, a 3-1 record in 36 outings, a 3.00 ERA over 36.0 innings pitched, with a .259 opposing batting average and a 1.39 WHIP.
Helsley Struggles in New York
The Cardinals traded Helsley to the New York Mets on July 30, ahead of the deadline, for three prospects.
The Mets hoped that they'd get a solid bullpen option the rest of the season and then into the playoffs, but Helsley had issues throughout his time in New York.
Helsley blew all four save opportunities and finished with a 9.31 ERA in August, giving up 10 earned runs over 9.2 innings pitched, while also having a .318 opposing batting average and a 2.17 WHIP.
His September wasn't much better, as he gave up six earned runs over 10.1 innings pitched for a 5.23 ERA in 10 outings, plus a .282 opposing batting average and a 1.45 WHIP.
Helsley finished his two months with the Mets with a 0-3 record in 22 outings, a 7.20 ERA over 20.0 innings pitched, four blown saves, 22 strikeouts to 11 walks, a .301 opposing batting average and a 1.80 WHIP, as they missed the playoffs.
Why Signing Helsley Makes Sense for the Pirates
The Pirates bullpen performed well throughout 2025 and has the likes of Justin Lawrence, Isaac Mattson, Carmen Mlodzinski and Dennis Santana, but there is always room for improvement.
Helsley has experience pitching at PNC Park, with 10 relief appearances in his six seasons with the Cardinals.
The Pirates could use a primary closer next year, if they want Santana in a set-up or high leverage role, rather than as the closer, which Helsley could fill.
Helsley also has postseason experience, with eight appearances over three years, something the Pirates desperately need as they try and make the playoffs in 2026.
Pirates general manager Ben Cherington said after the season that despite the team having good, young pitching, there is always room for improvement and ways to get better for 2026.
"I think it gives us an opportunity," Cherington said on the young pitching staff. "It's a strong foundation and we're not satisfied. We had a good pitching season, overall effective pitching season, we can be better and we're just as focused on that candidly as the offensive side because wins come from everywhere and we can't take for granted that this part of the team is 'OK and we'll just focus over here.'"
"We've got the pitching talent in the organization, I believe, to have the chance to be really good. There may be opportunities to add to that in the offseason. So it's a good foundation but we're not satisfied. We've got to push it higher."
Will the Pirates Sign Helsley?
Bowden projects Helsley making a one-year, $10 million deal in 2026, while Spotrac values him at three-years, $40,929,780, or $13.6 million per year.
The Pirates are notoriously amongst the lowest payrolls in baseball and ranked 26th for Opening Day this past season.
They also rarely sign free agents to long term deals and their last free agent signing to a multi-year deal was right-handed starting pitcher Iván Nova, who signed a three-year, $26 million deal on Dec. 27, 2016.
Pittsburgh also has big needs offensively, ranking amongst the worst teams in baseball, and will likely focus their resources on addressing that issue.
Still, the Pirates have gone after relief pitchers in the past, signing right-hander Aroldis Chapman to a one-year, $10.5 million deal for the 2024 season.
The Pirates do have a new pitching coach for next season in Bill Murphy, who had great success in his tenure with the Houston Astros.
If Murphy could get Helsley back to a place where he's more composed and not giving up so many hits, then the Pirates might see Helsley as a good addition for next season.
