Pirates Award Top Honor to Konnor Griffin
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have the best prospect in baseball in Konnor Griffin and made sure they recognized him for his great 2025 season.
The Pirates named Griffin the Honus Wagner Player of the Year, given to the best player in their minor league system.
Konnor Griffin Excels in First Season of Pro Baseball
Not many fans expected the season that Griffin had when the Pirates took him ninth overall in the 2024 MLB Draft out of Jackson Preparatory School in Jackson, Miss.
He quickly rose expectations for himself and from fans with an impressive showing in Spring Training, which moved him to Single-A Bradenton for the start of 2025, rather than with the Florida Complex League (Pirates) at Rookie-Level.
Griffin dominated with Bradenton, slashing .338/.396/.536 for an OPS of .932 in 50 games, with 49 runs, 70 hits in 207 at-bats, 111 total bases, 10 doubles, two triples, nine home runs, 26 stolen bases on 30 attempts, 36 RBIs and 15 walks to 53 strikeouts in 2025.
He ranked amongst the best hitters Florida State League, leading with 207 at-bats, plus total bases, runs, hits and batting average, second in home runs, stolen bases and slugging percentage, tied for second in RBIs and OPS and seventh in on-base percentage.
Griffin soon earned promotion to High-A Greensboro on June 10 and continued his great play.
He had four multi-hit games of his first five contests he played with Greensboro showing his strengths at this level, while also hitting home runs in back-to-back games against the Rome Emperors, the High-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves on June 14 and June 15.
This earned Griffin South Atlantic League Player of the Week honors for his performances that week, putting him amongst the best in the division early on.
He slashed .325/.432/.510 for an OPS of .942 in 51 games, with 63 hits in 194 at-bats, 11 doubles, two triples, seven home runs, 36 RBIs, 28 walks to 46 strikeouts and 33 stolen bases on 40 attempts.
Griffin also represented the Pirates at the Futures Game on July 12 at Truist Park, home of the Atlanta Braves, featuring the best prospects in baseball, along with outfielder Esmerlyn Valdez, who both played for the National League.
The Pirates promoted Griffin a second time in 2025 to Double-A Altoona on Aug. 18, where he finished off his first season of professional baseball.
Griffin slashed .337/.418/.542 for an OPS of .960 in 21 games, with 28 hits in 83 at-bats, two doubles, five home runs, 22 RBIs, seven walks to 23 strikeouts and six stolen bases on eight attempts.
His play also helped Altoona win the Eastern League Southwest Division second half title, putting them in the playoffs for the first time since 2018.
Griffin Posts Historical Season in 2025
He finished .333/.415/.527 for an OPS of .942 in 122 games, 161 hits, 23 doubles, four triples, 21 home runs, 94 RBIs, 50 walks to 122 strikeouts and 65 stolen bases on 13 attempts.
Griffin led all of minor league baseball with 117 runs scored and the 19-year old became the first teenage draftee to have a 20-40 season, finishing with 21 home runs and 65 stolen bases. He was also the first minor league player to have a 20-60 season since 1982.
He ranked amongst the best players in the minor leagues, including second in runs scored, fourth in batting average, fifth in hits, tied for seventh in RBIs and tied for eighth in stolen bases.
Griffin is the first teenager since Vladmir Guerrero Jr. to hit .333 or better in a minor league season. He is also one of just five teenagers that were a part of the 20-40 club and stole the most bases of that group.
Awards Pile on for Konnor Griffin
His play eventually led him earning the title of top prospect in baseball, with Baseball America, MLB Pipeline and The Athletic giving him the coveted spot.
He earned numerous accolades for his performances, including Baseball America naming him their Minor League Player of the Year Award and MLB Pipeline naming him their Hitting Prospect of the Year and Debut of the Year.
The Pirates also honored him as the Bill Mazeroski Defender of the Year, naming him the best fielder in the minor leagues for his play at shortstop and also in center field.
