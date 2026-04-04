Konnor Griffin Rises Up Pirates Batting Order After MLB Debut

PITTSBURGH — Konnor Griffin is with the Pittsburgh Pirates and is already moving up the lineup after just making his MLB debut a day prior.

Griffin stays at shortstop vs. the Baltimore Orioles at PNC Park, but moves up one spot from seventh to sixth in the batting order, as first baseman Spencer Horwitz moves down to seventh from sixth.

It comes after Griffin made his MLB debut vs. the Orioles in the home opener on April 3 and had a strong showing, hitting an RBI-double in his first at-bat, which was one of four runs the Pirates scored in the bottom of the second inning in the eventual 5-4 win .

Griffin made some strong plays at shortstop, walked and even successfully challenged a third strike call for ABS in the following at-bat, before striking out.

The 19-year old is the consensus top prospect in baseball and should serve as the Pirates shortstop for the future, which has already come now, even after the Pirates took him ninth overall in the 2024 MLB Draft out of Jackson Preparatory School in Jackson, Miss.

Griffin moving up the lineup shows the confidence Pirates manager Don Kelly has in him, as the young star can hit for contact and power, steal bases with his incredible speed and has graet defensive potential at shortstop.

Overview of the Pirates Lineup vs. Orioles

Player Position Batting Side Oneil Cruz Center Field Left Brandon Lowe Second Base Left Bryan Reynolds Left Field Switch Ryan O'Hearn Right Field Left Marcell Ozuna Designated Hitter Right Konnor Griffin Shortstop Right Spencer Horwitz First Base Left Nick Gonzales Third Base Right Joey Bart Catcher Right

The Pirates made two personnel changes, as Nick Gonzales comes in for Jared Triolo and hits eighth, while Joey Bart takes over at catcher from Henry Davis and hits ninth.

Mar 31, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Nick Gonzales (3) throws to first to get Cincinnati Reds first baseman Sal Stewart (not pictured) out in the sixth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

Bart will serve as the catcher for Pirates right-handed starting pitcher Carmen Mlodzinski, after Davis did for his first start. Mlodzinski threw 4.1 innings vs. the New York Mets at Citi Field on March 29, posting a career-high eight strikeouts and allowing two runs in a no-decision.

Gonzales makes his fifth start at third base this season, after making just two appearances at the position in the major leagues prior.

Designated hitter Marcell Ozuna moves down one spot from fourth to fifth in the batting order, switching with right fielder Ryan O'Hearn .

Ozuna has struggled from the plate to start 2026, with just one hit in 23 at-bats for a .043 batting average.

The Pirates keep the same outfield, with center fielder Oneil Cruz leading off and left fielder Bryan Reynolds hitting third, and second baseman Brandon Lowe completes the lineup by hitting second.

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