Ryan O'Hearn Reminded Pirates Fans Why They Love Him

PITTSBURGH — Ryan O'Hearn only joined the Pittsburgh Pirates this offseason, but the fans have already found it easy to see him as a new favorite on the team.

O'Hearn came through for the Pirates on an overall, disappointing Opening Day, as he hit a home run in the 11-7 defeat to the New York Mets at Citi Field, bringing the offense the team and fans want to see.

It was an opposite field solo home run in the top of the sixth inning for O'Hearn, who hit a 91.9 mph four-seam fastball on the outside from Mets right-handed relief pitcher Tobias Myers just far enough, 358 feet over the left field wall.

O'Hearn didn't necessarily wow outside of that home run, but his power is exactly what the Pirates need and he also brings other intangibles that make him a key part of a ball club that is aiming for postseason contention.

O'Hearn Desperate to Bring Winning Baseball to Pittsburgh

The Pirates signed O'Hearn on a two-year, $29 million deal officially on Jan. 8, making him their big free agent addition this offseason.

O'Hearn was the first multi-year free agent signing for the Pirates since right-handed pitcher Iván Nova on Dec. 27, 2016 (three years, 27 million) and the first multi-year free agent position player signing since outfielder John Jaso (two yeares, $8 million).

Coming to Pittsburgh was an easy decision for O'Hearn, who saw a team improving in the offseason, as they traded for second baseman Brandon Lowe , and one with a top pitching staff in all of baseball.

Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Brandon Lowe (5) trots around the bases after hitting a first inning home-run, Thursday, March 26, 2026. | Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"I’m obsessed with baseball," O'Hearn said in his introductory press conference. "I love it and I’m 32, every year that I get to continue playing this game, I fall more in love with it. I’m more obsessed with it. I feel like I’m getting better. I’ve always kind of been a late bloomer. I feel like I’m still getting better.

"So, fans, expect me to play hard and call me out if I’m not. I’m gonna hustle, I’m gonna get after and do whatever I can to help win a ball game every day.”

Understanding Small Market Fans and Rebuilds

Those quotes make it easy for any Pirates fan to like O'Hearn, but he also has the experience of understanding what it's like playing for a smaller market team and one that is trying to win.

O'Hearn spent most of the past three seasons with the Baltimore Orioles, where he rejuvenated his career after a difficult tenure with the Kansas City Royals (2018-22).

He played a role in the Orioles becoming one of the better teams in baseball in 2023, improving wins from the season prior, finishing 101-61 overall and winning an American League East Division Title.

Jul 12, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles first baseman Ryan O'Hearn (32) looks on during the fourth inning against the Miami Marlins at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

The Pirates are looking for that type of season in 2026, as they've missed the playoffs the past decade and haven't had a winning season since 2018.

Having a player like O'Hearn, who will serve as a veteran leader and knows what is needed, is crucial fro the Pirates, especially when it comes to connecting to a new fan base.

O'Hearn said when he signed that teamwork and togetherness are the most important parts of becoming a winning ball club and keep your mind focused on the ultimate goal of winning .

“It happens organically," O'Hearn said. "In 2023, when I got to the team, the expectations weren’t – we expected to be, like, good but nobody thought that team was going to win 101 games in April. It just happened. Guys were committed to having fun, enjoying each other – you’ve got to have fun.

"The team has to enjoy being around each other, doing things together. You have to enjoy showing up to work. The attitude when it’s time to get after it, you get serious and you get after it. You celebrate wins. When you lose, you wear it and you move on. There’s too many games in the season to get down on yourself. Stuff happens every day in this game. It’s a crazy game. Just having each other’s back, picking each other up and keep this thing moving one day at a time. That’s how you go about it.”

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