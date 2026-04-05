Marcell Ozuna Embracing Pirates' Fans Boos

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have had a strong start to the 2026 season, but one player has clearly hit worse than the rest.

Pirates designated hitter Marcell Ozuna has just two hits in his first 27 at-bats for a .074 batting average in his first seven games with the team, which has resulted in a chorus of boos each time he fails to get on base at PNC Park.

Ozuna was one of the Pirates' biggest acquisitions this offseason, signing on a one-year, $12 million deal with a $16 million mutual option for 2027, but hasn't produced yet for his new team.

The 35-year old has been through tough stretches at the plate in his career and understands the Pirates fans frustrations towards him, which gives him the motivation to go out and finally come through at the plate.

“It’s not my first time being in that moment," Ozuna said. "I deserve to be booed. I don’t mind. I’m going to keep grinding and do my best. As soon as I get the knocks, everything is going well now. I have the confidence, my teammates trust me and most of the fans trust me. They booed me because they need to see my show. So I have to give my show. This is the time, right now.”

Will Ozuna Turn it Around?

The Pirates brought Ozuna on for his consistency and durability , as they've gotten the latter, but not the former just yet.

Feb 25, 2026; North Port, Florida, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates designated hitter Marcell Ozuna (24) prepares to take batting practice before the start of the game against the Atlanta Braves during spring training at CoolToday Park. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images | Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images

Ozuna has been one of the better home run hitters since his debut in 2013, with 296 home runs total, 13th-most amongst active players.

He has also hit at least 20 home runs in every season he's played 100 games in, is one of just four National League hitters with 20 home runs each of the past four seasons and ranked fourth in NL MVP voting in 2024.

Ozuna is still aiming for his first home run with the Pirates, which he said is part of the issue with his poor showing at the plate so far this season.

“I feel like I’m trying to do too much," Ozuna said. "I’m trying to hit my first homer as a Pirate. After that knock, I said, ‘All right, continue to do your job, especially when you’re winning.’ I like to win games.”

He spent time hitting after the home opener, something Ozuna said he hasn't done in 14 years, as he is trying to do anything he can to get back to hitting the way he has.

Pirates manager Don Kelly spoke pregame about Ozuna and how he sees the determination from his former Miami Marlins teammate, which he sees as a big reason why his new free agent signing will come through eventually.

"He’s in-between right now, it looks like," Kelly said. "We need to get him rolling. He was here hitting after the game last night. You have a guy who cares so much and wants to get on track. After the game last night, he’s here working his tail off after the home opener, deep into the night, trying to get right. He’s a veteran. He knows what he needs to do. Have full confidence that he’s gonna get rolling here soon."

While he did start 1-for-26 for the season, Ozuna got his latest hit in the bottom of the eighth inning, a slow roller that ended up as a single.

It ended up changing the contest for the Pirates, as Nick Yorke came on as pinch-runner and scored to tie the game, then walked-it-off with an RBI-double in the bottom of the ninth inning.

Ozuna sees that hit as a new start for him and one that gives him the confidence to go out and show what he's truly made of.

“You know how it is in baseball," Ozuna said. "It’s hard, so you just have to go out there and have fun. It’s been tough right now. I’m trying not to do more than I can do so I don’t overdo it. After getting that hit in the last at-bat, I think everything is going right now.”

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