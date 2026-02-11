Pirates' Don Kelly Addresses Marcell Ozuna Addition

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates are adding a big-time bat to their roster and manager Don Kelly is happy about his new slugger.

The Pirates are signing free agent Marcell Ozuna to a one-year, $12 million deal for the 2026 season, which also includes a $16 million mutual option for the 2027 season, if both parties agree to it. The deal is pending a physical and not official yet.

Ozuna brings the Pirates a veteran presence, but also a great deal of power that Kelly is excited to have in his lineup, once everything is finalized of course.

"Yeah, not official yet. And not sure how much we can share until that's official. But if everything goes well, excited to add Ozuna's bat to the lineup," Kelly said. "When you talk about the seasons that he's had, last year being quote unquote 'down year,' still 21 home runs and bunch of RBIs and a big power bat that we can put in the middle of our order."

Kelly Addresses Previous Relationship With Ozuna

The Pirates manager hasn't been a player for almost a decade, but he did end up as teammates with Ozuna towards the latter end of his career.

Kelly and Ozuna were with the Miami Marlins, as Kelly spent his final two seasons there, 2015-16, and Ozuna played his first five seasons there in the major leagues, 2013-17.

Mar 18, 2016; Lake Buena Vista, FL, USA; Miami Marlins third baseman Don Kelly (31) works out prior to the game against the Atlanta Braves at Champion Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-Imagn Images | Kim Klement-Imagn Images

Ozuna starred with the Marlins, including back-to-back All-Star nods in 2016 and 2017, while also winning both a Gold Glove Award in left field and a Silver Slugger Award in 2017.

It wasn't soon after that Kelly started going into coaching, but he loved playing with Ozuna and recognized the passion with which he played the game, making it even better he's with the Pirates now.

"Man, you know what? Ozuna and I were teammates back in 2015 and 2016 in Miami, and he's unbelievable, man," Kelly said. "When you talk about a fierce competitor that enjoys the game of baseball, has fun playing the game of baseball, and knows that he's a really good hitter and very confident. He's going to be a big presence to bring in. I enjoyed the time that I got to spend with him and in Miami as a teammate, and really pumped that he's a Pirate this year."

What the Pirates Get in Ozuna

Ozuna has been a consistent power hitter in recent years, and is one of just eight players in MLB to hit 20 home runs each of the past four seasons.

He has mostly served as a designated hiter the past three seasons with the Atlanta Braves, giving him full-time to focus on his hitting, which is where he should play mostly this season.

Aug 9, 2025; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves designated hitter Marcell Ozuna (20) bats against the Miami Marlins during the sixth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Ozuna has shown that he's a mostly durable player and consistent power bat during his career, hitting more than 20 home runs in every season, except one, that he's played at least 100 games in.

Season (Games) Home Runs 2014 (153) 23 2015 (123) 10 2016 (148) 23 2017 (159) 37 2018 (148) 23 2019 (130) 29 2022 (124) 23 2023 (144) 40 2024 (162) 39 2025 (145) 21

His last great season came in 2024, where he slashed .302/.378/.546 for an OPS of .924 in 162 games, with 183 hits, 31 doubles, 39 home runs, 104 RBI and 74 walks to 170 strikeouts. He earned his third All-Star nod and was fourth in NL MVP voting.

Ozuna saw his numbers dip last season, slashing .232/.355/.400 for an OPS of .755 in 145 games, with just 21 home runs and 68 RBI, which does bring some concern to him dropping off in production at 35 years old.

He did deal with a hip injury that he played throughout the 2025 season, likely hampering his play. His 21 home runs and .755 OPS were also still better than any other Pirates player last year.

Ozuna also ranked fifth in on-base percentage and eighth in OPS amongst all qualified MLB designated hitters this most recent season.

His presence is important for a Pirates team that has also added power with the likes of second baseman Brandon Lowe and slugger Ryan O'Hearn , after hitting just 117 home runs in 2025, the least in baseball.

Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates!