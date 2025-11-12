MLB Timelines for Pirates Top 10 Prospects

Baseball America recently unveiled their updated ranking of the top 10 prospects within the Pittsburgh Pirates' system, offering a fresh and authoritative glimpse into the franchise's most valuable future assets.

While the list provides a snapshot of burgeoning talent, for fans and analysts alike, the more pressing question is always when these promising players will transition from potential to production on the major league stage.

It will come as the surprise of absolutely nobody who topped that list; Konnor Griffin emerged this season to become the top prospect, not just in the Pirates' system, but all of Major League Baseball. His ascension headlines a group that represents the core of Pittsburgh's long-term strategy to build a better offense for the team that calls PNC Park home.

This analysis will move beyond the rankings to assess the likely developmental path and estimated arrival time for each of these ten players, giving fans an idea of when we can expect to see some of these faces in Pittsburgh.

1. Konnor Griffin

Just one year after being drafted out of high school, Griffin skyrocketed through three levels of the Pirates' minor league system. He dominated each level, displaying five-tool skills and a mature approach at the plate. The native Mississippian does not turn 20 until April, but Griffin seems to be the rare prospect that eschews any sense of a normal timeline. The slash line from his first professional season reads more like one of a wily veteran: .333/.415/.527. If counting stats are your thing, then Griffin has those covered too: 21 home runs, 94 RBIs, 65 stolen bases, 23 doubles and four triples. Simply put, Griffin looks like a superstar in the making.

Griffin would likely have to dominate next year's Grapefruit League games in Spring Training to land a spot on the Opening Day roster for Pittsburgh. Even then, it's hard to envision a player with zero career at-bats at Triple-A skipping the highest minor league level. It would only serve to benefit Griffin to face AAA pitchers, as they're most similar to the hurlers in MLB that he'll eventually face.

More than likely, Griffin will start the season at Triple-A Indianapolis. If he continues to produce there, then it won't be long before we see him at PNC Park. The Pirates are notorious for manipulating service time, so it's also hard to see them giving up his year of rookie eligibility in 2026. That would mean a promotion to the big leagues wouldn't happen until August. However, a competitive team in Pittsburgh, combined with a hot-hitting Griffin, may force the front office into promoting Griffin in the first half of the season. All this, of course, assumes that Griffin continues to produce. Any sort of elongated slump, or another lost season in Pittsburgh, could keep Griffin in the minors for the year. That seems like an unlikely scenario, given Griffin's rapid development,

ETA: 2026

2. Bubba Chandler

Sep 20, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Bubba Chandler (57) delivers a pitch against the Athletics during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Chandler was considered a pre-season favorite for National League Rookie of the Year. He started the season at Triple-A Indianapolis, where his 100+ mph fastball and wipeout slider constantly overwhelmed hitters. Control was Chandler's only hang-up to making the big leagues; he walked 39 batters between 16 starts in May thru July. In the midst of this slump, he had a two-month stretch with a 5.96 ERA.

He eventually rebounded and was promoted to Pittsburgh on August 16th. His cup of coffee in the big leagues went well, as Chandler struck out 31 batters in 31.1 innings. The 4.02 ERA was fluctuated by one poor start where Chandler allowed nine earned runs to the Milwaukee Brewers. The 23-year-old again showed his mental fortitude, bouncing back to allow only two earned runs in his final 16.2 innings of work for the season.

Chandler maintained his rookie eligibility because of when he was promoted, and again will enter the season as a Rookie of the Year favorite. Barring a major acquisition over the off-season, Chandler will begin the season in the starting rotation in Pittsburgh, with his eyes set on becoming a worthy wingman to ace Paul Skenes.

ETA: Opening Day 2026

3. Edward Florentino

Griffin wasn't the only teenager in the Pirates system to have a breakout season. Edward Florentino's signing by Pittsburgh for a $395,000 bonus was a relatively low-profile event for the Dominican native. His professional debut last year in the Dominican Summer League, however, immediately signaled the Pirates had found a gem. In 49 games, he recorded an .891 OPS, showcasing a blend of power (10 doubles, 5 HR) and plate discipline.

His development accelerated dramatically in 2025. Starting in the Florida Complex League, his outstanding .347/.442/.642 performance forced a quick promotion to Low-A Bradenton. There, he proved his initial success was no fluke. Over 54 games, Florentino displayed a complete offensive skillset, clubbing 17 doubles and 10 home runs while also swiping 29 bases, efforts that earned him the Florida State League Player of the Month award for July.

As a result of his dominant season, Florentino emerged as a consensus top-100 prospect, debuting at No. 81 on MLB Pipeline's prestigious list. Scouts rave about his natural power and feel for the strike zone. He has a pretty left-handed swing that doesn't look awkward on his lanky, 6'4' frame. Florentino will likely fill out a bit more, and could eventually shift to a corner outfield position. A shift to first base could be possible too. Until then, he's a threat on the basepaths and a solid defender in center.

Florentino will likely begin the season at Low-A Bradenton, or High-A Greensboro if the organization wants to challenge him. The Pirates will be in no rush to stunt his development by promoting him too early, so we're probably a few years away from seeing Florentino in Pittsburgh.

ETA: 2028

4. Seth Hernandez

Hernandez entered this year's MLB Draft as one of the highest graded high school pitchers ever. The Pirates reaped the benefit of him falling to the number six spot and gladly chose the 19-year-old Southern Californian. High school pitchers have inherent risk, but Hernandez is as close to a sure thing as those types of prospects get. The Pirates also have a proven track record of developing starting pitchers, which gave them confidence to take that risk. Chandler, Jared Jones and Braxton Ashcraft were all drafted out of high school.

19 year old @Pirates prospect Seth Hernandez (@s_hernandez_22) up to 101 mph in the Dominican Republic. 👀📈 pic.twitter.com/lkWu5fYEp3 — Baseball Scouting (@BSBSCOUT) October 9, 2025

Standing 6-foot-4 and 195 pounds, Hernandez possesses a rare combination of physicality, refined skill, and power. His fastball typically sits at 97-98 mph, and his diverse arsenal includes a circle changeup, a 12-6 curveball, and a slider. Hernandez's fastball was recently clocked at 101 mph during an exhibition game in the Dominican Republic.

With the potential of a top-of-the-rotation starter, Hernandez's athletic frame, advanced command, and deep pitch selection suggest he could rapidly rise through the minors, beginning with his professional debut next spring. His profile has even prompted comparisons to the Detroit Tigers' Jackson Jobe. Jobe spent two full seasons in the minor leagues before debuting late in 2024 during a playoff push by Detroit. He started his journey at Low-A, which is likely where Hernandez will begin his in 2026.

ETA: 2028

5. Rafael Flores

Despite going undrafted in 2022, Rafael Flores was signed by the Yankees for $75,000 and has since demonstrated significant raw power by hitting over 20 home runs in each of the last two seasons. Flores was traded to Pittsburgh at the trade deadline in the deal that sent closer David Bednar to the New York Yankees. He began his tenure with Pittsburgh at Triple-A Indianapolis before being promoted to the big leagues in September.

His primary asset is his power, though it comes with notable swing-and-miss concerns . Defensively, he offers versatility by splitting time between catcher and first base. While considered a serviceable receiver behind the plate, his larger frame means he probably is bound for mostly first base duty. Flores, 25, will compete for a spot on the Opening Day roster.

ETA: Opening Day 2026

6. Termarr Johnson

Drafted #4 overall out of high school in 2022, Johnson was considered one of the better high school hitting prospects in recent memory. His development has been steady, albeit slower than many Pirates fans expected.

During the 2025 season, the 21-year-old Johnson was again among the younger competitors in the Double-A Eastern League while playing for Altoona. Over 119 games, he recorded a .272/.363/.382 slash line, supported by a solid 119 wRC+. He finished the year on a high note, batting .326 over his final 36 contests, although his home run output diminished after July 1st. Now with three full professional seasons, his offensive profile is still taking shape. His most dominant year was 2023, where a power-and-patience approach yielded a 139 wRC+. His 2025 campaign seemed to be a middle ground between that and his other seasons. Johnson's strengths include advanced zone control, a 75.4% contact rate, above-average bat speed, and raw pull-side power. Defensively, after previously seeing time at shortstop, he played exclusively at second base in 2025, a position that appears to be his long-term home. His limited defensive versatility means his bat will be the key to securing an everyday role.

Johnson will likely be challenged with a start at Triple-A Indianapolis. If he produces, then a debut in Pittsburgh will come sometime next season.

ETA: 2026

7. Antwone Kelley

Kelly represents another success story in the Pirates' system of developing overlooked pitching talent, having a breakout campaign in 2025. Since signing from Aruba in 2021, he has progressed steadily through the minors, culminating in a strong 2025 where he posted a 3.02 ERA across 107.1 innings at High-A and Double-A, striking out 27.2% of batters while walking a career-low 7.7%.

His leap forward is partly attributed to significant physical maturation, having grown three inches and added over 60 pounds since signing, which translated into added power across his arsenal. His fastball now averages 97 mph and can reach 101, playing effectively up in the zone thanks to his advanced command—he throws it for strikes about 70% of the time. His primary secondary is a solid, above-average changeup in the upper-80s that generates a whiff rate near 40%.

His development into a starting pitcher hinges on his inconsistent, upper-80s slider, a pitch he prioritized by shelving his cutter late in the season. With his durable frame, ability to maintain velocity, and above-average control, Kelly has the ceiling of a mid-rotation starter if the slider improves, with a fallback as a high-leverage reliever. Baseball America even listed Kelly as a potential closer in the future. Kelly will start the season at either Double-A or Triple-A, and a 2026 major league debut is a realistic possibility.

ETA: 2026-2027

8. Hunter Barco

Hunter Barco entered professional baseball with a strong amateur pedigree from the University of Florida, but his development was delayed by Tommy John surgery in 2022 and a subsequent leg stress fracture.

Despite these setbacks, the Pirates' second-round pick in 2022 enjoyed a healthier 2025, surpassing 100 innings for the first time and earning a September call-up as a reliever. His scoreless streak of 26.1 innings to start the season set a new Altoona Curve record. He was swiftly promoted to Triple-A after his historical start.

As a starter in the upper minors, the 6-foot-4 left-hander succeeded with a 93 mph fastball that relies more on its unique shape and a deceptive, low arm slot than on velocity, allowing him to command it for strikes about 70% of the time. His secondary pitches—an average low-80s slider and a more effective mid-80s splitter—are both swing-and-miss offerings, though his command of them is inconsistent. His future role hinges on improving his strike-throwing, as his complex delivery can cause his command to falter.

Hunter Barco is eager to contribute next season after his first taste of the majors:



"Really just getting bigger and stronger, and putting the body in a good spot to throw a bunch of innings next year." 💪 pic.twitter.com/9GquiXsHuw — SportsNet Pittsburgh (@SNPittsburgh) September 28, 2025

Barco has the upside of a back-end starter if he can refine his control, with a viable fallback as a multi-inning reliever. He will be in the mix for an Opening Day rotation spot, and could be the main benefactor of a potential Mitch Keller trade.

ETA: 2026

9. Wlber Dotel

Dotel was a late signing from the Dominican Republic in 2020 but has since developed into a durable and reliable innings-eater, logging over 300 frames since 2023. In a full season at Double-A Altoona in 2025, he recorded a 4.15 ERA over 125.2 innings—the highest total in the Pirates' system—while striking out 131 batters and posting a career-best 8% walk rate, finishing third in the Eastern League in strikeouts.

His development has been marked by significant stuff gains, adding 5 mph to a fastball that now sits at 96 and touches 100. He has refined his arsenal by better differentiating his four-seam and two-seam fastballs and replacing a below-average changeup with a mid-80s splitter, which has become a reliable swing-and-miss weapon. His upper-80s slider has moments of being a plus pitch, though he sometimes loses its shape when trying to overpower hitters. Despite a deep and powerful repertoire and strong zone metrics (landing all his pitches in the zone over 60% of the time), his 24% strikeout rate suggests he is still learning to sequence and put hitters away effectively.

Dotel's future lies as either a back-end starter if he can refine his approach, or a high-leverage reliever, similar to Kelly. But because of Dotel's age (23), he will likely be promoted quicker. He should start the season at Triple-A Indianapolis, with sights set on a big league debut later in the season.

ETA: 2026

10. Esmerlyn Valdez

Valdez is arguably the hottest name on this list at the moment, as he just got done demolishing Arizona Fall League (AFL) pitchers.

8️⃣ home runs in 2️⃣ weeks@Pirates No. 15 prospect, Esmerlyn Valdez, goes deep AGAIN with a 3-run shot for the Rafters. pic.twitter.com/sgCCdo6P6L — MLB's Arizona Fall League (@MLBazFallLeague) October 21, 2025

Signed by the Pirates out of the Dominican Republic in 2021 for $130,000, Valdez has firmly established himself as one of the most prolific power hitters in the minor leagues . His breakout 2025 season, which earned him the Pirates' Willie Stargell Slugger of the Year award, was highlighted by a combined 26 home runs and a .286/.376/.520 slash line between High-A Greensboro and Double-A Altoona. His performance was not a fluke, as he followed this up with a historic showing in the AFL, where he led the league in home runs and posted an OPS over 1.700, demonstrating his elite power against top-tier competition. He started off AFL scorching hot, going 10-for-20 with eight home runs. Pitchers started adjusting after that, but Valdez still led the AFL in home runs and RBIs. His slash line for the 18 games was an impressive .370/.519/.870.

His offensive profile is built on plus raw power and an aggressive approach geared for all-fields damage. Key adjustments in 2025, including a slightly flattened swing path, helped him achieve a career-best contact rate of 72.4% and tap into his power more consistently, as reflected in a significant jump in his 90th percentile exit velocity.

The main concerns in his profile are his swing-and-miss tendencies and limited defensive value. His miss rate remains around 30%, and scouts question his ability to handle high velocity and sliders away from advanced pitchers . Defensively, he is a below-average runner who splits time between right field (where he has a fringy arm) and first base, ultimately projecting as a corner player.

Valdez will likely start the season at Triple-A Indianapolis. The rate at which he reaches Pittsburgh will largely be determined by his power production, which the big league club currently lacks. It would be hard to deny Valdez a place in the lineup if he keeps launching home runs.

ETA: 2026-2027

