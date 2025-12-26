Pirates' Konnor Griffin Receives Gift from Penguins

PITTSBURGH — Top prospect Konnor Griffin is aiming towards a great season with the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2026, but another local team has shown some interest in the young star.

Griffin posted two pictures on Twitter with a personalized jersey from the Pittsburgh Penguins, the NHL team, who gave him a personalized jersey with his name on it and the No. 12 on the back.

The picture was taken on Nov. 20, the day before the Penguins lost 5-0 to the Minnesota Wild at PPG Paints Arena. Both Pirates manager Don Kelly and Penguins legend Sidney Crosby are both in the background of the first photo.

Griffin posted it with a hilarious caption, 'If Baseball doesnt work out...", which after as impressive of a season he had in 2025, the Penguins may just give him a shot.

If Baseball doesn’t work out… pic.twitter.com/gmE32nNb3x — Konnor Griffin (@KonnorGriffin22) December 25, 2025

Konnor Griffin Bursts On to the Scene in 2025

No one expected Griffin to have the season he did after the Pirates took him ninth overall out of Jackson Preparatory School in Jackson, Miss., but he not only exceeded those expectations, he became a star in the making in less than a year.

Griffin quickly moved up in the Pirates minor league system. He started out with Single-A Bradenton after a strong showing in Spring Training, moved to High-A Greensboro on June 10, then finished off with Double-A Altoona on Aug. 18.

He slashed .333/.415/.527 for an OPS of .942 in 122 games this season, with 161 hits, 23 doubles, four triples, 21 home runs, 94 RBIs, 50 walks to 122 strikeouts and 65 stolen bases on 13 attempts.

The 19-year old led all of minor league baseball with 117 runs scored and the 19-year old became the first teenage draftee to have a 20-40 season, finishing with 21 home runs and 65 stolen bases. He was also the first minor league player to have a 20-60 season since 1982.

Griffin ranked amongst the best players in the minor leagues, including second in runs scored, fourth in batting average, fifth in hits, tied for seventh in RBIs and tied for eighth in stolen bases.

He was the first teenager since Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to hit .333 or better in a minor league season. He is also one of just five teenagers that were a part of the 20-40 club and stole the most bases of that group.

Griffin also played in the Futures Game during All-Star week, honoring the best prospects in baseball. Altoona teammate Esmerlyn Valdez joined him there as well, as the duo represented the Pirates for the National League.

Jul 12, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; National League Konnor Griffin (24) throws the ball during the second inning against American League at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Accolades Pile on for Griffin

Griffin's great play earned him many awards and accolades, including earning the title of top prospect in baseball, with Baseball America, MLB Pipeline and The Athletic giving him the coveted spot.

He also won honors like Baseball America naming him their Minor League Player of the Year Award and MLB Pipeline naming him their Hitting Prospect of the Year and Debut of the Year.

The Pirates also honored Griffin with the Honus Wagner Player of the Year , given to the best player in their minor leagues, and the Bill Mazeroski Defender of the Year , given to the best defensive player in the minor leagues.

It was a sensational campaign overall for Griffin, who showed why he has potential at the next level.

Could Griffin Make Pirates Opening Day Roster?

Griffin had such a strong season, that even at just 19 years old, he could make the Pirates Opening Day roster next season.

The Pirates have reportedly looked at Griffin as their starting shortstop for next season and are considering doing so for the first game of the season,.

Griffin is an excellent defensive shortstop, winning the MiLB Gold Glove Award , which bodes well for his future at the position with the Pirates, who'll need both his fielding and his hitting.

He still hasn't played at Triple-A yet, but a strong showing in Spring Training may give the Pirates no choice but to have him in the major leagues come March.



Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates!