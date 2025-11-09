Pirates Prospect Wins AFL Home Run Derby
PITTSBURGH —The Pittsburgh Pirates saw an incredible display from one of their top prospects, showing his power to an adoring audience.
Pirates prospect Tony Blanco Jr., playing with the Salt River Rafters, won the Arizona Fall League Home Run Derby at Sloan Park in Mesa, Ariz. on Nov. 8.
How did Tony Blanco Jr. Win the Home Run Derby?
Blanco Jr. and fellow Pirates power prospect Esmerlyn Valdez served as one team of the four present at the Home Run Derby.
All players had a 90-second preliminary round, with any home run hit over 425 feet counting for double. All points from this round carry over into the first round, with home runs counting for one point.
Each two-person team competed in two head-to-head matchups apiece and the winners of the first round faced each other in the second round. Every player got seven outs to hit as many home runs as they can.
The final round saw the two players on the same team face off against each other for the Championship. Each player gets nine total swings, altering every three swings.
Blanco and Valdez dominated their competition early on, with Blanco hitting 11 home runs in the preliminary round and Valdez hitting seven home runs in the same round.
The two continued showing off their power, making it to the semifinals and then to the finals, where they faced off against each other.
Blanco would defeat Valdez, with three home runs to Valdez's two, including his final home run going to opposite field, to win the Home Run Derby.
Tony Blanco Jr. Demonstrates Incredible Power in HR Derby
The Home Run Derby served as another event for Blanco to show off how hard he can hit a baseball, which is harder than almost every other batter in the game.
Blanco hit one of his home runs 122.9 mph, which didn't come in a game, but just on what was essentially a batting practice throw.
He also hit another home run 119.7 mph off the bat, but sent it off the left field roof, stunning those in attendance with his power.
Blanco finished with 24 home runs total and 32 points and Valdez trailed him with 16 home runs and 23 points.
Blanco Dedicates Home Run Derby Victory to Father
Blanco was emotional after the victory, but not just because he won the Home Run Derby, but because he wish his father was there to see it.
Tony Blanco Sr. played baseball professional for 17 years, including one season with the Washington Nationals in 2005 and eight years in Japan, where he was a four-time NPB All-Star.
Blanco Sr. died on April 8 after sustaining injuries from in the Jet Set Nightclub Collapse in Santo Domingo in the Dominican Republic, the same incident that killed former Pirates closer Octavio Dotel.
Blanco Jr. spoke through interpreter Erick Salcedo, a Salt River coach, who also served as his pitcher during the event to Jesse Borek of MLB.com, showing his love for his father.
“My dad never saw me in a Home Run Derby when he was alive," Blanco said. "This is for him."
Valdez also praised Blanco for his win, but for coming through for his dad and his family as well.
“I feel proud, for Tony, especially,” said fellow Pirates prospect Esmerlyn Valdez, also through Salcedo. “To win the Home Run Derby for his dad -- he loves his dad. To be able to win today is for him and his family, his dad -- I’m proud right now.”
Tony Blanco Jr. Displays Incredible Power This Season
Pirates fans didn't get to see much of Blanco in 2025, as he dealt with a leg injury that landed him on the 60-day injured list on March 24. He eventually started his rehab assignment with the Florida Complex League Pirates on July 12 and made his debut with Bradenton on July 19.
Blanco hit seven home runs in 28 games with Single-A Bradenton, using his 6-foot-7 and 243 pounds frame to crush baseballs.
He hit his first home run of the season with Single-A Bradenton, 118.9 mph and 425 feet on July 30, then broke the record on Aug. 2, sending a three-run walk-off home run 119.8 mph and 450 feet, the hardest-hit home run in the minor leagues in 2025.
Blanco has kept showing his impressive power in the Arizona Fall League, which gave him a shot for the Home Run Derby crown in the first place.
He hit a slider outside and away from Surprise Saguaros right-handed pitcher Rorik Maltrud, sending it 112.2 mph and an astounding 464 feet with a launch angle of 30 degrees, marking a three-run home run on Oct. 16.
Blanco also hit a double off of right-handed pitcher Peoria Javelinas right-handed pitcher Maikel Miralles in the bottom of the fourth inning in an 11-4 loss on Oct. 17, that reached 120.4 mph on exit velocity.
That is the hardest ball hit in the Arizona Fall League this season, and the second hardest ball hit this season according to Statcast, which includes the MLB, Triple-A, the Florida State League and the Arizona Fall League.
Only one player who hit a baseball harder in 2025 and that is none other than Pirates center fielder Oneil Cruz.
Cruz crushed a 92.2 mph four-seam fastball down the middle of the plate from Milwaukee Brewers right-handed starting pitcher Logan Henderson, hitting it 122.9 mph and 432 feet over the right field wall at PNC Park and into the Allegheny river for a solo home run on May 25.
That 122.9 mph served as the hardest hit ball in the Statcast era, since 2015, and broke his previous record, which was 122.4 mph that he hit off of a slider from Atlanta Braves starting right-handed pitcher Kyle Wright on Aug. 24, 2022.
Blanco's hardest hit home run in the derby was also 122.9 mph, which shows how impressive his power is at just 20 years old.
Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates