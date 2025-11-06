Why Pirates Shouldn't Trade Starting Pitcher to Red Sox
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have one of the most valuable trade pieces in a right-handed starting pitcher, but that doesn't mean they should accept any trade that comes their way.
Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report wrote in his article "Forecasting MLB's 10 Biggest Bombshells of the 2025-26 Offseason" that he sees the Pirates trading right-handed starting pitcher Mitch Keller to the Boston Red Sox for right fielder Wilyer Abreu.
Why the Trade Makes Sense for the Pirates
The Pirates need hitting and Abreu is coming off a strong 2025 campaign, where he dominated at the plate and in the outfield.
Abreu slashed .247/.317/.469 for an OPS of .786 in 115 games, with 92 hits in 373 at-bats, 17 doubles, 22 home runs, 69 RBIs and 40 walks to 101 strikeouts.
Those home runs would rank first on the Pirates and his RBIs would rank second on the team, giving the Pirates a valuable hitting piece.
The Pirates were one of the worst offensive teams in baseball in 2025, with the least home runs (117) and RBIs (561), as well as the worst marks for slugging percentage (.350) and OPS (.655).
If Pittsburgh added Abreu, they would give their offensive a great help with an every day solid bat.
Abreu also excels defensively, as he won his second straight American League Gold Glove Award in right field.
Bringing Abreu on would give the Pirates an every day starting right fielder and move Bryan Reynolds back to left field, where they have a vacancy ahead of next season, and keep both bats in the lineup. Reynolds started in left field in both the 2023 and 2024 seasons.
It would also make for a stronger defensive outfield, especially if they don't re-sign Tommy Pham, who was a finalist for the National League Gold Glove Award in left field. Both Reynolds and center fielder Oneil Cruz didn't have incredible seasons in the outfield, and making sure one area has a good glove.
Abreu is also in his final year of pre-arbitration, where he makes somewhat more than the MLB minimum of $760,000, and has three more years of arbitration before hitting free agency in 2030. This makes him favorable to a Pirates organization, that normally doesn't give big deals to free agents.
Why the Trade Makes Sense for the Red Sox
The Red Sox need a veteran starting pitcher for next season and Keller, who turns 30 next season and enters his eighth season in the MLB, is just that.
Keller makes $16.9 million next season and has $55.7 million over the next three seasons on his five-year, $77 million extension he signed on Feb. 22, 2024, which is a price tag the Red Sox would undertake and do so easily.
He also is a starting pitcher that will work long outings, going 176.2 innings pitched this season, 26th most in the MLB this season.
The Red Sox would have a reliable, injury-free starting pitcher for three seasons, who work pitch a lot of innings and do so efficiently, making him a valuable piece for a team trying to win their first World Series since 2018.
Boston reportedly also had interest in Keller at the trade deadline, but the Pirates ultimately kept him.
Why the Trade Doesn't Work for the Pirates
While Abreu is a solid addition, the Pirates don't have a replacement for Keller in the starting rotation.
The Pirates do have great young pitching in rookies like Braxton Ashcraft, Hunter Barco, Mike Burrows and Bubba Chandler, but they can't replace what a seven-year veteran has done in 2026.
Ashcraft, Barco and Burrows have each had Tommy John surgery and have concerns about their long-term health and how many innings they can pitch each season. Chandler has thankfully avoided that so far, but only pitched the final month-and-a-half with the Pirates in 2025.
Keller is a reliable pitcher that takes on a lot of innings for a team that doesn't have another starting pitcher that does that, aside from NL Cy Young finalist in Paul Skenes.
Johan Oviedo is the second-most experience pitcher for the Pirates, but he just returned after missing all of 2024 after undergoing Tommy John surgery and then most of 2025 with a lat injury.
It's obvious the Pirates need offense, but just Keller is a big reason why they could make the postseason and also do well, as they have a pitcher that won't run their bullpen early.
There are concerns about his performances after the trade deadline, a 5.47 ERA over 49.1 innings pitched, but his starts prior show that he does best, a 3.69 ERA over 127.0 innings pitched.
Keller also doesn't command that hefty of a salary, despite it serving as the biggest for the Pirates heading into 2026. Starting pitchers of that quality and age get that kind of money regularly.
It also doesn't show the Pirates if they are willing to move on from Keller less than two years after signing that extension, as they committed their future towards him making the team a winner.
The Pirates absolutely need better offense in 2026, but adding Abreu solely for Keller isn't good enough, even for a trade.
They must bargain hard and not give up one of their better players for a solid addition, especially if they aren't willing to replace/add in free agency.
Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates