Pirates Announce Roberto Clemente Bobblehead

PITTSBURGH — Roberto Clemente is one of greatest players in history of the Pittsburgh Pirates and they will honor him once again in 2026, giving the fans a chance to do so as well.

The Pirates announced that they will release a Roberto Clemente bobblehead on Roberto Clemente Day, Sept. 15, which the first 21,000 fans will get ahead of their game vs. the Milwaukee Brewers at PNC Park.

This bobblehead features Clemente on his 3,000th hit on Sept. 30, 1972, where he tipped his hit to the fans after reaching second base for a double off of New York Mets right-handed pitcher Jon-Matlack in the 5-0 victory at Three Rivers Stadium.

𝐀 𝐜𝐚𝐩 𝐭𝐢𝐩 𝐭𝐨 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭 𝐎𝐧𝐞.



Clemente Day. 9/15/26. pic.twitter.com/flwzNDGJZH — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) March 20, 2026

Clemente never had another regular season at-bat, nor got another hit finishing his career with 3,000, one of just 33 players to achieve that feat and the only player in Pirates history to do so.

Roberto Clemente Day also includes a day of service, honoring the late Pirate's dedication to helping others, including his death on Dec. 31, 1972, as the plane he was in that had humanitarian aid going to Nicaragua crashed into the sea.

The Pirates players, front office and members of the organization volunteer around the Pittsburgh area in remembrance of Clemente.

Roberto Clemente Day is also Hispanic Heritage Night at PNC Park, which allows fans to buy a special ticket, giving them an exclusive co-branded Pirates Hispanic themed jersey, plus loaded value to buy merchandise during the game.

Clemente hailed from Carolina, Puerto Rico and was the first player from the Caribbean and second Hispanic player to earn enshrinement into the Baseball Hall of Fame.

Remembering Roberto Clemente's Tenure With the Pirates

Clemente starred for the Pirates for 18 seasons from 1955-72. He finished with a slash line of .317/.359/.475 and an OPS of .834, with his 3,000 hits, 440 doubles, 166 triples, 240 home runs, 1,305 RBI and 621 walks in 2,433 games.

He would win the National League MVP in 1966, hitting .317/.360/.536 for an OPS of .896, with 202 hits, 31 doubles, 11 triples, 29 home runs and 46 walks.

Clemente's stats rank him amongst the best Pirates players ever, including first in hits and games played, third in doubles, triples and RBI, plus fourth in home runs.

May 1966; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; FILE PHOTO; Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Roberto Clemente during the 1966 season at Forbes Field. Mandatory Credit: Malcolm Emmons-Imagn Images | Malcolm Emmons-Imagn Images

He also ranks first in total bases (4,492), singles (2,154), at-bats (9,454), second in WAR (95.0), Offensive WAR (71.7), plate appearances (10,212), third in runs scored (1,416), fourth in extra base hits (846), fifth in Defensive WAR (12.2).

Clemente finished with 15 All-Star nods, won 12 consecutive NL Gold Glove Awards from 1961-72, and four NL Batting Titles in 1961, 1964. 1965 and 1967.

He also won two World Series with the Pirates in 1960, defeating the New York Yankees in seven games with fellow Pirates Hall of Famer Bill Mazeroski hitting the walk-off home run at Forbes Field, and then beating the Baltimore Orioles in seven games in 1971.

Clemente won World Series MVP in 1971, hitting .414 with 12 hits in 29 at-bats and he also hit the decisive solo home run in the 2-1 win in Game 7 in Baltimore.

The Pirates honor Clemente at PNC Park with a statue outside the center field gate, a 21 foot high right field wall in honor of his No. 21 jersey number, plus a "Clemente" marker on the wall as well.

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