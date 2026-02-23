Pirates Bring Back Familiar Relief Pitcher

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates are adding to their bullpen and doing so with a name that many fans will remember.

The Pirates are reportedly signing right-handed relief pitcher Carson Fulmer to a minor league deal. Fulmer is also in the Pirates clubhouse at LECOM Park in Bradenton, Fla., ahead of their upcoming Grapefruit League game vs. the New York Yankees, according to Colin Beazley of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Fulmer has had a few stints with the Pirates in his career, but never appeared for them at the major league level.

He brings 11 years of professional experience to Major League Camp and will look to push for a spot on the Opening Day roster.

What the Pirates Get in Carson Fulmer

The eighth overall pick in the 2015 MLB Draft out of Vanderbilt has pitched for five different MLB teams in the Chicago White Sox (2016-19), Detroit Tigers and Baltimore Orioles in 2020, Cincinnati Reds in 2021 and most recently the Los Angeles Angels (2023-25).

Stat Total Appearances/Starts (W-L) 127/24 (7-15) ERA (Innings Pitched) 5.44 (256.2) Strikeouts/Walks 231/137 WHIP 1.46 BAA .242

Fulmer has a solid pitch mix of five different choices he can go to. He threw his changeup the most last year (28.3%), but also relied on his four-seam fastball (24.8%), sinker (23%) and slider (17.6%), plus his curveball (6.3%).

Mar 16, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Carson Fulmer (41) looks on in the dugout during the third inning against the New York Yankees at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

He isn't blowing anyone away with his velocity, at about 92.7 mph on his four-seam fastball and 92.3 mph on his sinker, but relies on his using his arsenal of pitches in different moments to get swing-and-miss from opposing hitters.

Fulmer actually posted a .107 BAA with his fastball and a .211 BAA with his changeup, but a .308 BAA for both his sinker and slider.

Expect the 32-year old to get a few chances in Spring Training with the Pirates, especially if they have bullpen depth issues.

Carson Fulmer Pirates Background

Fulmer has had three different stints with the Pirates throughout his career, but not thrown a single pitch at the major league level.

He first joined the Pirates on Aug. 24, 2020, as they claimed him off waivers from the Detroit Tigers and assigned him to their alternate training site. They recalled him from the alternate training site on Aug. 29 and then designated him for assignment on Sept. 2.

The Baltimore Orioles claimed him off waivers on Sept. 5, but then the Pirates also did the same on Sept. 21 and assigned him to the alternate training site. They then recalled him from the alternate training site on Sept. 28, but he didn't pitch.

Pittsburgh designated Fulmer for assignment on March 7, 2021 and he would eventually make it back to the team when he signed a minor league contract on Dec. 12, 2024.

Fulmer would end up pitching for Triple-A Indianapolis in 2025, before the Pirates released him on June 2.

Stat Total Appearances/Starts (W-L) 13/6 (1-3) ERA (Innings Pitched) 4.64 (42.2) Strikeouts/Walks 38/16 WHIP 1.41 BAA .267

