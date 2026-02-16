Pirates Could Trade for Orioles Third Baseman

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates still seek options at third base and one player might help them solve their issues at the position.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported that the Baltimore Orioles continue to explore trades for Coby Mayo this offseason and heading into 2026, which the Pirates could take advantage of to bolster their third base depth.

Rosenthal did note that Mayo may play third base for the Orioles this season, but with a number of infielders on their roster, they're looking to move off of a player to two.

The Pirates are looking to make the postseason for the first time in more than a decade and will want any help they can get to achieve that goal.

Will the Pirates Trade for Mayo?

Mayo would come as a desirable option for the Pirates, with six more years of team control, three years of pre-arbitration and three years of arbitration, keeping him with a franchise through the 2031 season.

He will make more or around the major league minimum each of the next three seasons, $780,000 for the 2026 season, and then three years where Mayo and the Pirates will argue over a salary for the following year.

The Pirates would love to have a player like Mayo, that would come cheap and could develop into a player for their future.

Baltimore does have Jordan Westburg as their current starting third baseman, who is dealing with a tweaked right oblique, so they may need Mayo for the time being.

The Orioles have mostly put Mayo at first base, where he started 67 of 70 games in 2025, compared to just three games at third base.

Baltimore already has Pete Alonso as their starting first baseman, signing him to a five-year, $155 million contract this offseason, so Mayo won't feature there, barring a serious injury to Alonso.

Pittsburgh gives Mayo a chance at his natural position, third base, where he started 307 games in 319 contests played.

Both teams could work on a trade with the Pirates sending one of their many pitching prospects or two for Mayo, as the Orioles have gone after pitching this offseason, including signing free agents in both Chris Bassett and Ryan Helsley .

Most teams are looking for major league-ready talent, but if the Orioles are looking to move on from a player, then the Pirates could get Mayo on a lesser package than some of their other desired trade options.

Why the Pirates Might Want Mayo

The Pirates have looked at different third base options this offseason, especially on the free agent market, but haven't landed any of their desired players.

This includes Japanese superstar Kazuma Okamoto , Jorge Polanco, Willi Castro , Yoán Moncada and most recently Eugenio Suárez , who signed with the Cincinnati Reds on a one-year, $15 million contract.

Pittsburgh has also explored the trade market for third base options, including Isaac Paredes of the Houston Astros, Casey Schmitt of the San Francisco Giants and both Mark Vientos and Brett Baty of the New York Mets .

Jared Triolo is currently the Pirates Opening Day third baseman, giving the team a great defensive option, as a Gold Glove winner as a utility player, plus having a strong final two months of the 2025 season from the plate.

Triolo is a solid option, but the Pirates likely want him in his normal utility role, where they could find another player to complement him and add to the team moving forward.

The Pirates currently have Enmanuel Valdez doing infield drills at third base behind Triolo, who has played just three MLB games at third base, but more than a hundred games at the position in the minor leagues.

Pittsburgh doesn't have really any other option behind Valdez on the 40-man roster, aside from Jack Brannigan , who hasn't played at Triple-A yet and is returning from a torn labrum that ended his 2025 season early.

Mayo has struggled at the plate at the major league-level, slashing just .201/.285/.349 for an OPS of .634 in 102 games the past two seasons with Baltimore.

He had much better success in the minor leagues, hitting .290 in 2023 and .293 in 2025. He also showed his power in the Orioles' farm system, which the Pirates would also desire.

Season (Games Played) Home Runs 2021 (53) 9 2022 (104) 19 2023 (140) 29 2024 (93) 25

The Pirates taking on Mayo could give them a strong power bat, which they already added in the likes of Ryan O'Hearn , Marcell Ozuna and Brandon Lowe this offseason.

