Pirates Dominate Orioles in Spring Training Opener

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates took part in their first game of Spring Training and brought the offense the fans were looking for.

The Pirates dominated the Baltimore Orioles for an 8-2 win at Ed Smith Stadium in Sarasota, Fla. in the Grapefruit League opener.

Pittsburgh got great contributions from a few of their new players, some looking to get back on track in 2026 and also those who are trying to make the team.

The Pirates also had some solid pitching performances, which got them the first win of Spring Training.

Pirates Get Offense Going Early in Victory

Pittsburgh loaded the bases in the top of the second inning, with designated hitter Joey Bart , third baseman Jared Triolo and first baseman Enmanuel Valdez all walking.

The Pirates scored two runs in the inning, as second baseman Nick Yorke and catcher Endy Rodríguez hit into back-to-back force outs, going up 2-0.

Pirates right-handed pitcher Wilber Dotel got the start and gave up a run in the second inning, also getting a strikeout over 18 pitches.

Rodríguez came through for the Pirates later on, hitting a two-run home run in the top of the fifth inning and putting the road team up 4-1.

Left fielder Billy Cook and center fielder Oneil Cruz singled and then Cook would score off an error from the Orioles on Cruz stealing second base, making it 5-1 to the Pirates.

New free agent signing Ryan O'Hearn came through for the Pirates after shortstop Nick Gonzales walked, hitting a three-run home run and making it an 8-1 game.

The Orioles scored another run in the game, but the Pirates pitching staff had success throughout this victory.

Non-roster invites in right-handers Noah Murdock and Michael Darrell-Hicks both threw a scoreless inning, while the Pirates relied on some minor league arms later on.

Matt Ager, a sixth round pick in the 2024 MLB Draft, threw two innings, but did give up the run in the fifth inning. The Pirates also went with right-hander Justin Meis in the seventh inning, left-hander Cy Nielson in the eighth inning and right-hander David Matoma closed out the game in the ninth inning.

The Pirates gave some chances to their young position players later on in the game as well.

Star prospect Konnor Griffin struck out twice, then outfield prospects in Jhostynxon García and Esmerlyn Valdez, plus infielder Termarr Johnson struck out once themselves.

Pirates fans will want to see more from their top prospects going forward, but with this still the first Grapefruit League game, they should produce more in the near future.

