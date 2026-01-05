Pirates Potential Mystery Team for Yankees Star

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have made some great offseason moves so far, but there's always more they can do in terms of improving this lineup.

They've already added the best second baseman power hitter in baseball in 2025 in a trade for Brandon Lowe for the Tampa Bay Rays, with 31 home runs last season, plus signing free agent slugger Ryan O'Hearn on a two-year, $29 million deal.

Pittsburgh still ranked at the bottom of many offensive metrics, including home runs (117), runs scored (583) and RBI (561) and better hitters are welcomed to their lineup.

Jim Bowden of The Athletic spoke on the Foul Territory Podcast and said that a potential mystery team for New York Yankees star outfielder is the Pirates, who he's heard whispers about their interest in Cody Bellinger.

What the Pirates Would Get in Cody Bellinger

Bellinger is a nine-year MLB veteran and turns 31 years old next season, but has served as one of the better hitters in baseball since he made his debut in 2017 with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Career Stats Total Batting Average .261 On-Base Percentage .334 Slugging Percentage .483 OPS .817 Hits 1,102 Doubles 211 Triples 28 Home Runs 225 RBI 695 Walks/Strikeouts 468/957

Bellinger has shown power throughout his career and is coming off a 2025 campaign with the Yankees where he hit 29 home runs, the third-most of his career.

His 160 hits. 98 RBI and 57 walks in 2025 both ranked as the second-most of his career, while his .272 batting average was the third-best of his career.

Sep 9, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees left fielder Cody Bellinger (35) hits a solo home run against the Detroit Tigers during the fourth inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Bellinger can play all three outfield positions, playing 85 games in left field for the Yankees last season, which is a position of need for the Pirates.

He would also bring a veteran presence to the Pirates and a leader in the clubhouse, as the franchise tries to make their first postseason since 2015.

Why Bellinger Would Benefit the Pirates

The Pirates need a left fielder so Bellinger fits this role for them next season, which would make a good fit for both team and player.

Bellinger is later in his career, but has had three consecutive solid seasons since 2023, when he won a Silver Slugger Award and the National League Comeback Player of the Year Award, following struggles later on with the Dodgers from 2020-22.

The former NL MVP in 2019 does turn 31 next season, so the Pirates would have him for what are generally the prime years for top baseball players.

Bellinger is also a left-handed hitter, something the Pirates added with both Lowe and O'Hearn and would have a strong showing at PNC Park, which is better for power left-handed batters.

Would the Pirates Actually Sign Bellinger?

The Pirates have shown this offseason that they aren't afraid of making deals, so reported interest in Bellinger isn't too far-fetched.

Pittsburgh is already around the $90-$95 million range for payroll next season and it's unknown how much more they'd want to spend in free agency.

Bellinger has projections for a massive contract, which likely puts the Pirates out of reach for signing him.

Spotrac has him at six years, $183 million ($30.4 million AAV), Kiley McDaniel of ESPN projects he'll get a six-year, $165 million contract ($27.5 million AAV) and Tim Britton of The Athletic gave out a prediction of a seven-year, $182 million ($26 million AAV).

Those are all massive contracts and would crush the record free agent signing and contract given out by the Pirates, which was an eight-year, $106.75 million extension to outfielder Bryan Reynolds on April 25, 2023.

Sep 27, 2025; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds (10) high fives teammates after the victory against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images | Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images

The Pirates also made outfield additions this offseason in Jake Mangum in the Lowe trade with the Rays, plus top 100 prospect in Jhostynxon García from the Boston Red Sox.

Bellinger is obviously a better addition than those two, but the Pirates still need a third baseman for 2026, with power-hitting Eugenio Suárez someone they're interested in.

The Pirates will likely look at the trade market for more additions to their lineup if possible, while also trying to add both a closer and a left-handed starting pitcher at the backend of the rotation.

