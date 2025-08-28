Bubba Chandler Makes Pirates History in First MLB Win
PITTSBURGH — Rookie right-handed relief pitcher Bubba Chandler made history once again with the Pittsburgh Pirates in just his second MLB appearance.
Chandler faced the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium on Aug. 27, coming in with a 1-0 deficit in the bottom of the fourth inning.
He had an excellent outing, throwing four scoreless innings, allowing just one hit, a hit batter and one walk, while posting three strikeouts over 53 pitches. He ended up getting his first MLB win, as left fielder Tommy Pham hit a two RBI-single the top of the sixth inning and the Pirates took a 2-1 win over the Cardinals.
Chandley Makes Pirates History
Chandler made his debut vs. the Colorado Rockies in the series opener at PNC Park on Aug. 22. He threw four scoreless innings then too, allowing two hits, hitting a batter, while posting three strikeouts over 40 pitches in the 9-0 win, earning a save.
This marks the first time a Pirates pitcher has recorded a save and then a win in the first two outings of their career, as the save stat became official in 1969.
He is one of four Pirates pitchers that has had a win and a save in his first two outings, but the other pitchers came before that time. This includes Bob Klinger in 1938, Moses Yellow Horse in 1921 and Chick Brandom in 1908, according to Ethan Fisher of Rum Bunter.
Chandler is also one of five MLB pitchers that had a save and a win in their first two outings since the save stat began in 1969, with Mickey Weston previously doing it in 1989 with the Baltimore Orioles.
The move from Triple-A Indianapolis to the Pirates has worked well so far, but Chandler has adjusted to a different role, as he is coming out of the bullpen, instead of starting, which he did in 83 of his 89 minor league appearances.
Chandler has enjoyed his first two outings, but that he credits the Pirates pitching staff for their help with his new role.
"Yeah, it's pretty cool," Chandler said. "I won't say it's something you don't think about, but it just kind of comes with trying to execute each pitch and I feel like I've done a good job of that since I've been up here.
"Just taking it one pitch at a time, one out at a time and just trying to set a routine in the bullpen, trying to stick to it and be confident and comfortable when I go out there and I feel like our staff has done a good job with me of just trying to ease the pain, not the pain, but the nerves and all the stuff that you get as a reliever and not a starter and can't complain."
Chandler made MLB history in that debut, as he became the first pitcher ever to throw four scoreless innings in a save. He was also the first Pirates player to throw a four-inning save in their debut and jsut the fourth MLB player to do it.
