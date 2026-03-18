Pirates Could Lose Breakout Reliever Because of Interesting Contract Clause

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have competition for their bullpen on Opening Day and one intriguing option has come up via how their contract works.

Pirates left-handed relief pitcher Joe La Sorsa has an upward mobility clause in his contract, according to Ari Alexander of 7News Boston that he could utilize at the end of Spring Training.

La Sorsa triggering that clause would give the 29 other MLB teams a chance to take a chance on him for Opening Day and put him on their roster.

The Pirates, if La Sorsa triggers that clause, will either have to put him on their Opening Day roster or trade him to another team that wants to. If no team wants La Sorsa, then the Pirates can send him down to the minor leagues.

Could La Sorsa Make Pirates Opening Day Roster?

La Sorsa does give the Pirates something they need for Opening Day, which is a left-handed reliever.

He has made 46 relief appearances over the past three seasons and appeared in the past two World Baseball Classics for Team Italy.

La Sorsa does have a 5.21 ERA in the major leagues, but the Pirates don't have many southpaw options for their bullpen, outside of recent free agent signing Gregory Soto .

They already optioned Evan Sisk to Triple-A Indianapolis and both Hunter Barco and Mason Montgomery, who they got in a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays this offseason, are the other options.

Mar 1, 2026; Jupiter, Florida, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Hunter Barco (45) delivers a pitch against the St. Louis Cardinals during the first inning at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

It's likely Montgomery makes the roster, but La Sorsa could earn the edge over the younger and inexperienced Barco.

The Pirates may also let La Sorsa leave if he triggers the upward mobility clause, but he does give them an potentially tough decision they'll have to make

La Sorsa's Time with the Pirates So Far

La Sorsa signed a minor league deal with the Pirates this offseason and is currently a non-roster invitee.

He had two appearances with the Pirates in the Grapefruit League, both scoreless innings vs. the Philadelphia Phillies at BayCare Ballpark in Clearwater, Fla. and then vs. the Minnesota Twins at LECOM Park in Bradenton, Fla. on Feb. 26.

He most recently pitched with Team Italy in the World Baseball Classic and made the most appearances of any reliever with four in the tournament.

La Sorsa threw a scoreless sixth inning vs. Team Great Britain in the 7-4 win on March 8, with two strikeouts.

Mar 8, 2026; Houston, TX, United States; Italy pitcher Joe la Sorsa (75) pitches against Great Britain in the fifth inning at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

He then faced Team USA on March 10, striking out designated hitter Kyle Schwarber (Philadelphia Phillies) in the bottom of the sixth inning, then got the first two outs of the seventh inning, before giving up a single to Paul Goldschmidt (New York Yankees).

La Sorsa came out after and Goldschmidt eventually scored on a three-run home run, with that run charged to La Sorsa.

He also pitched in the Pool Play finale vs. Team Mexico on March 11 and struck out left fielder Jarren Duran (Boston Red Sox) in the bottom of the seventh inning, stranding two base runners and helping Team Italy win 9-1 and the group.

La Sorsa also featured in the 8-6 win over Team Puerto Rico in the quarterfinals on March 14, but struggled, giving up a ground out that scored a run, hitting a batter and then giving up a single that scored two runs with one run going on his ledger.

He finished his WBC with a 6.75 ERA over 2.2 innings pitched, four strikeouts, a .200 batting average allowed and a 0.75 WHIP.

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