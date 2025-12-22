Gregory Soto Has Big Goals with Pirates

PITTSBURGH — Gregory Soto joined the Pittsburgh Pirates as a free agent this offseason and has some high objectives set for himself in 2026.

The Pirates announced Soto as a free agent signing on Dec. 15 on a reported one-year, $7.75 million contract, their first big free agent signing this offseason.

Soto gives the Pirates a lefty pitcher out of the bullpen and also another pitcher with a top mentality, ready for whatever comes his way.

Pirates fans should also get used to seeing Soto a great deal in 2026, who joins on with a good pitch mix and a history of durability.

Sep 3, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; New York Mets pitcher Gregory Soto (65) in overtime in the sixth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park.

Gregory Soto Discusses Joining Pirates

Soto spoke to the press through Pirates coach/interpreter Stephen Morales via Zoom about joining the Pirates and what it means to him to do so.

He'll join a bullpen featuring the likes of Justin Lawrence , Isaac Mattson, Carmen Mlodzinski and Dennis Santana, plus a pitching staff with National League Cy Young Award winner Paul Skenes , rookies in Braxton Ashcraft , Hunter Barco and Bubba Chandler, plus veteran Mitch Keller .

Soto told the media that he likes the group of pitchers they have and that it'll benefit throughout his season with Pittsburgh.

“First of all, thanks to the Pirates for the opportunity,” Soto said to Danny Demilio of Pittsburgh Baseball Now. “What I saw, why I chose the Pirates for the job, is I saw a lot of young, talented pitchers and players on a young, talented team. I love to do that. I love the competition. I think I’m a good fit [for] the Pirates.”

Big Goals for Soto This Season with Pirates

Soto is an experienced reliever, spending his past six seasons pitching for four different teams and in two different postseasons.

The Pirates needed a left-handed relief pitcher and Soto was their first addition this offseason in that regard. They also added Mason Montgomery from the Tampa Bay Rays in the three-team trade involving second baseman Brandon Lowe on Dec. 19.

Soto said that he'll likely feature in the backend of the bullpen, either as a setup man or the closer for the Pirates.

He doesn't quite care where he pitches, as he's ready for a new challenge with a new team and will do what is needed.

“They talked to my agent already and it looks like it’s going to be in the backend of the bullpen,” he said. “It really doesn’t matter to me. That’s what I know to do, backend of the bullpen. Whatever role they need me to, I’ll be ready, and I’ll be more than happy to help the rest of the bullpen to win some games. They haven’t told me, but I’m more than happy to do any role in the backend of the bullpen.”

Soto has two seasons as a closer and has a good shot to do so with the Pirates, who ran with Santana after they traded David Bednar to the New York Yankees at the deadline.

“Definitely, my mentality and my attitude when I go out late in the game helps me a lot,” Soto explained. “When it comes to go out there and be sure, make sure that no runs will cross the plate, that’s the mentality at the back end of the bullpen.”

What the Pirates Get in Soto

Soto turns 31-years old next year and heads into his eighth MLB season, bringing a veteran presence to the Pirates' bullpen. He mostly throws four pitches, using his sinker and slider the most, then also throwing a four-seam fastball and a sweeper.

He is coming off a 2025 season where he had a 3.96 ERA over 45 appearances and 36.1 innings pitched with the Baltimore Orioles, before they traded him to the New York Mets at the deadline.

Soto struggled with the Mets, posting a 4.50 ERA over 25 appearances and 24.0 innings pitched, a .308 batting average allowed and a 1.63 WHIP.

He had his best seasons as a closer with the Detroit Tigers in 2021 and 2022, earning back-to-back All-Star nods.

He posted a 3.39 ERA with 18 saves in 19 opportunities in 2021 and a 3.28 ERA and 30 saves in 33 opportunities in 2022.

Soto struggled with the Philadelphia Phillies in 2023 (4.42 ERA) and 2024 (4.02 ERA), before they traded him to Baltimore at that season's deadline.

One of the best things about Soto is his lack of injury history, featuring in at least 60 games the past five seasons.

Season ERA Appearances/IP 2019 5.77 33/57.2 2020 4.30 27/23.0 2021 3.39 62/63.2 2022 3.28 64/60.1 2023 4.62 69/60.1 2024 4.42 66/53.0 2025 4.18 70/60.1

He has appeared in 391 games in his career, posting a 15-34 record, with 56 saves in 68 opportunities, a 4.26 ERA in 378.1 innings pitched, 193 walks to 210 strikeouts, a .244 batting average allowed and a 1.44 WHIP.

Soto is also great against left-handed batters, with a .192 batting average allowed and a 1.04 WHIP in 2025, but struggles against right-handed batters, with a .307 batting average allowed and a 1.94 WHIP.

The Pirates will likely use Soto in situations where they're facing left-handed batters in high-leverage moments for a more favorable matchup.

