Pirates Send Jack Suwinski Down to Minor Leagues
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have sent down struggling outfielder Jack Suwinski to the minor leagues, according to the MLB transactions page.
Suwinski struggled mightily from the plate for the Pirates this season, hitting .128/.244/.154 for an OPS of .398, with just five hits in 39 at-bats and six walks to 19 strikeouts in 16 games.
He has the lowest batting average for any Pirates player who's had as many at-bats as him, and he had just two hits in his last nine games with 18 at-bats.
Suwinski had his worst night from the plate this season for the Pirates in their 10-7 loss vs. the Cleveland Guardians at PNC Park on April 18. He had no hits in five at-bats and struck out four times, marking the sixth time in his career he's earned a golden sombrero.
Suwinski would also strikeout in the bottom of the ninth inning with two runners on and two outs, ending the game with a loss. A hit could've kept the Pirates chance at completing the comeback going, while a home run would've tied it.
Pirates manager Derek Shelton stood by Suwinski after that game, but acknowledged they still need more from him.
"He's in between," Shelton said. "We've got to get him back out being aggressive and getting the ball out front."
He has just two games where he has hits, following his first two games against the Miami Marlins on March 29 and March 30.
Suwinski spent almost all of the 2022 and 2023 seasons with the Pirates, but struggled immensely in 2024.
He slashed .182/.264/.324 in 88 games with 27 walks to 79 strikeouts, 45 hits in 247 at-bats and just nine home runs.
The Pirates sent him down to Indianapolis twice, where he hit slightly better — .239/.307/.444 in 48 games with 43 hits, 10 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 27 RBIs.
Pittsburgh hasn't announced the full move, but Alex Stumpf of MLB.com reported that outfielder Matt Gorski, who was at Indianapolis, is in the clubhouse ahead of the final game of the series vs. the Los Angeles Angels at Angels Stadium in Anaheim, Calif.
