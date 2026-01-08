Pirates Avoid Arbitration with Star Reliever

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have important dealings with arbitration-eligible players ahead of the deadline and made sure they brought back one of their most crucial relief pitchers for 2026.

Alex Stumpf of MLB.com reported that the Pirates and right-handed pitcher Dennis Santana have avoided arbitration, agreeing to a one-year, $3.5 million contract.

The signing means that both parties won't have to go to arbitration, where they would present their salary to a panel, who listens to the arguments and makes a decision in favor of the player or the ballclub.

This is a big jump in salary for Santana, as he lost his arbitration case last season and only made $1.4 million.

Dennis Santana's 2025 Season with the Pirates

Santana had a strong finish to the 2024 season and used that to continue into the 2025 campaign, where he became one of, if not the best, Pirates pitchers out of the bullpen.

He finished with a 4-5 record in 70 appearances, a 2.18 ERA over 70.1 innings pitched, 13 holds, 16 saves in 19 opportunities, 60 strikeouts to 17 walks, a .179 opposing batting average and a 0.87 WHIP.

Santana also had a 1.36 ERA by the end of July, before becoming the full-time closer, after the Pirates traded David Bednar to the New York Yankees on deadline day, July 31.

He did have a 3.75 ERA over the last two months, but five of those runs came in the 17-16 loss to the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on Aug. 1. He had a 1.90 ERA over his final 23 outings, with 21 strikeouts.

Sep 27, 2025; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Dennis Santana (60) pitches the ball against the Atlanta Braves during the ninth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images | Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images

Santana also had a fight with a Detroit Tigers fan in the second game of a doubleheader at Comerica Park on June 19, jumping up and taking a swing at them from the bullpen.

He originally had a four-game suspension , but after an appeal, got one game off and served it during the series finale vs. the New York Mets on June 29 and the first two games vs. the St. Louis Cardinals on June 30 and July 1, all three at PNC Park.

Santana has stayed out of trouble otherwise, which has been great for the Pirates, as they have him for one last year of arbitration before he becomes a free agent.

Other Arbitration Decisions the Pirates Must Make

Jan. 9 serves as the deadline for MLB teams and players to exchange salary desires in arbitration, otherwise, they will go to the panel to decide who wins their appeal.

The Pirates already avoided arbitration with two players prior in November, as they signed outfielder Jack Suwinski to a one-year, $1.25 million deal and also right-handed relief pitcher Yohan Ramírez on a one-year, $825,000 deal.

Pittsburgh still has three players that are arbitration-eligible and don't have an agreement yet, which includes center fielder Oneil Cruz , catcher Joey Bart and right-handed relief pitcher Justin Lawrence .

Sep 16, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Oneil Cruz (15) slides into third base on an RBI triple against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The Pirates non-tendered the likes of right-handed relief pitchers in Colin Holderman and Dauri Moreta , which made them free agents.

They also traded right-handed starting pitcher Johan Oviedo to the Boston Red Sox for top 100 prospect in outfielder Jhostynxon García on Dec. 4, as a part of a five-team trade between both ballclubs.

Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates!