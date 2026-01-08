Pirates Avoid Arbitration With Oneil Cruz

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates wanted to make sure they had Oneil Cruz back for 2026 and they have officially done so.

The Pirates and Oneil Cruz agreed to a one-year, $3.3 million deal for 2026, as they avoided arbitration, according to Robert Murray of FanSided .

This signing means that both parties won't have to go to arbitration, where they would present their salary to a panel, who listens to the arguments and makes a decision in favor of the player or the ballclub.

Cruz also is in his first year of arbitration-eligibility, and will no longer make a little more than the minimum salary for MLB players in their pre-arbitration years.

Oneil Cruz and His 2025 Season with the Pirates

Cruz struggled last season for the Pirates, slashing .200/.298/.378 for an OPS of .676, with 94 hits in 478 at-bats, 20 home runs, 18 doubles, three triples, 38 stolen bases on 43 attempts and 64 walks to 178 strikeouts.

He had the lowest batting average of any qualified batter, and his on-base percentage, slugging percentage and OPS all ranked in the bottom 25 in the MLB.

Stat Total (MLB Rank) Batting Average .200 (Worst) On-Base Percentage .298 (23rd Worst) Slugging Percentage .378 (22nd Worst) OPS .676 (16th Worst)

His 20 home runs still led the Pirates and his 38 stolen bases tied him for the NL lead , along with New York Mets outfielder Juan Soto.

Cruz became one of just one of just four Pirates players to have a 20-30 season , with Barry Bonds, who did it four times (1987, 1990-92), Andy Van Slyke, who did it twice in 1987 and 1988, and Starling Marte, who also did it in back-to-back seasons in 2018 and 2019.

He made history at the Home Run Derby at Truist Park, home of the Atlanta Braves, on July 14. He hit one of his home runs 513 feet, which tied for the longest home run in the competition, outside of Coors Field, which has higher elevation and makes it easier to hit longer home runs.

Jul 14, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Oneil Cruz (15) bats during the 2025 Home Run Derby at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images | Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images

Cruz also made it past the first round, the Pirates player to do so, and finished with 34 home runs total, the most for a Pirates player in the competition.

He hit the hardest home run of the Statcast era (since 2015), at 122.9 mph, which went over the right field wall at PNC Park on May 25, against Milwaukee Brewers right-handed starting pitcher Freddy Peralta.

His great plays at the plate also come as frustrating with his 174 strikeouts the fourth most in a season in Pirates history and only seven less than his 181 strikeouts in 2024, the second most in franchise history.

Cruz spent his first full season in center field for the Pirates, after previously featuring at shortstop. He had some difficult moments, like his fielding blunder vs. the Texas Rangers at PNC Park on June 20, but also an incredible throw home for an out vs. the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on July 6.

What's Left for the Pirates and Arbitration Decisions

Jan. 9 serves as the deadline for MLB teams and players to exchange salary desires in arbitration, otherwise, they will go to the panel to decide who wins their appeal.

The Pirates already avoided arbitration with two players prior in November, as they signed outfielder Jack Suwinski to a one-year, $1.25 million deal and also right-handed relief pitcher Yohan Ramírez on a one-year, $825,000 deal.

Pittsburgh also reportedly avoided arbitration with two more players on Jan. 9 in right-handed pitchers Dennis Santana, for a one-year, $3.5 million deal, and Justin Lawrence, on a one-year, $1.225 million deal, according to Alex Stumpf of MLB.com.

Sep 2, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Dennis Santana (60) pitches against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the ninth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The only arbitration-eligible player for the Pirates is catcher Joey Bart, who they could also sign before the deadline.

The Pirates non-tendered the likes of right-handed relief pitchers in Colin Holderman and Dauri Moreta , which made them free agents.

They also traded right-handed starting pitcher Johan Oviedo to the Boston Red Sox for top 100 prospect in outfielder Jhostynxon García on Dec. 4, as a part of a five-team trade between both ballclubs.

