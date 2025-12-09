Insider Suggests Proper Pirates Contract Offer for Kyle Schwarber

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates are in on one of the top free agents this offseason in Kyle Schwarber, who will command a hefty fee for his signature.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported that the Pirates offered Schwarber a four-year deal that "almost certainly is for more than $100 million."

The Pirates' offer for Schwarber would easily break their record free agent signing if it happened, but they'll need to make a much better offer to sway Schwarber.

Insider Suggests Bigger Pirates Offer for Schwarber

Schwarber isn't only receiving interest from the Pirates, with many other teams incredibly interested in his services.

A reunion with the Philadelphia Phillies is the most likely landing spot for Schwarber, but he could also go play for the Cincinnati Reds, who hail just 35 miles south from his hometown of Middletown, Ohio.

There are other big-market teams interested, such as the Boston Red Sox and the New York Mets, who will easily outspend a lower payroll team like the Pirates.

Jim Bowden spoke on Foul Territory about the Pirates' chances with Schwarber and what they need to do to actually sign him.

Bowden scoffed a the Pirates' offer and said that they need to make a serious offer for him, something in the range of six years, $190 million, which is about $31.7 million per season.

"If you want Schwarber, do you think you're going to make a market offer and get him?," Bowden said.



"...Six years, $190 million, I made that offer. Okay, we'll stand up that you made an offer. Don't sit there and say you made an offer when you undercut what the Phillies have on the table."

Could the Pirates Sign Schwarber?

Rosenthal noted that the Pirates are a "long shot" to sign Schwarber and that they'll likely end up "signing lesser free agents", in the likes of second baseman Jorge Polanco , slugger Ryan O'Hearn and Japanese star Kazuma Okamoto .

While Bowden goes for six years, the Pirates need at least a five-year deal to really sway Schwarber, which Rosenthal thinks the Phillies will need to do to re-sign him.

Pittsburgh will also likely need to overpay for Schwarber and that this first offer will not only need another year, but much more money as well, which works more under what Bowden offered.

Spotrac has his market value around four years, $100 million, or $25 million per season. Jim Bowden of The Athletic has him around the $30 million to $40 million range and Kiley McDaniel of ESPN projects he'll sign a four-year, $128 million deal, or $32 million per season.

The Pirates could make a five-year, $150 million deal, which would put them in the length that Schwarber wants, while also putting his salary respective to his talents.

Pittsburgh never does these kinds of deals, but the reports are encouraging that they are trying to sign one of the better hitting talents in the sport.

Pirates Aiming for Record-Breaking Deal to Sign Schwarber

Pittsburgh is rarely a big spender in free agency, ranking towards the bottom five teams for Opening Day payroll in 16 of the 19 seasons under owner Bob Nutting.

The Pirates' record free agent signing is when they re-signed left-handed starting pitcher Francisco Liriano for three years, $39 million on Dec. 9, 2014, 11 years ago.

Pittsburgh hasn't signed a free agent to a multi-year deal since Dec. 27, 2016 in right-handed pitcher Iván Nova for three years, $26 million and a free agent position player to a multi-year deal since outfielder John Jason for two years, $8 million on Dec. 23, 2015, almost a decade ago.

The reported offer for Schwarber is $60 million more from the Pirates than what they gave to Liriano, showing a surprising willingness to spend this offseason.

It would also serve as just the second $100 million contract the Pirates have ever given out, as they signed outfielder Bryan Reynolds to an eight-year, $106.75 million extension on April 14, 2023.

