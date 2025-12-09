Pirates Face Incredibly Important MLB Draft Lottery

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have a massive few days down at the Winter Meetings in Orlando, Fla., this week, with the MLB Draft Lottery playing a role in their future.

The Draft Lottery takes place on the second day of the Winter Meetings on Dec. 9 at about 5:30 p.m. and will determine where teams pick in the 2026 MLB Draft.

Pittsburgh has a great chance of landing the top pick in next year's draft, which would give them access to the best future talent in baseball.

2026 Draft Lottery and the Pirates' Situation

Pittsburgh has the third-best chance of landing the first overall pick in the 2026 MLB Draft at 16.81%. Only the Chicago White Sox at 27.73% and the Minnesota Twins at 22.18% have a better shot than them.

The MLB Draft Lottery is set by the teams with the worst record, with the White Sox and Twins having worse records than the Pirates.

Jul 20, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert Jr. (88) steals second base as Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Nick Gonzales (39) looks for a throw during the fourth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Two teams that should be ahead of the Pirates didn't qualify, including the Colorado Rockies, who had the worst record at 43-119, and the Washington Nationals, who had the third-worst record at 66-96.

Colorado received lottery picks in the 2024 and 2025 drafts and can't get a lottery pick for a third consecutive season, since they are a large market team.

Washington and also the Los Angeles Angels, who had a better record than the Pirates are both "payor clubs", which are ball clubs that pay into revenue sharing, rather than receive money from it, which makes them ineligible for a lottery pick in consecutive drafts.

The rest of the teams below the Pirates in the draft lottery include the Baltimore Orioles (9.24%), the Athletics (6.55%), the Atlanta Braves (4.54%), the Tampa Bay Rays (3.03%), the St. Louis Cardinals (2.35%), the Miami Marlins (1.85%), Arizona Diamondbacks (1.51%), Texas Rangers (1.31%), San Francisco Giants (1.01%), Kansas City Royals (0.84%), New York Mets (0.67%) and the Houston Astros (0.34%).

What Happens if the Pirates Land a Top Pick?

Winning the draft lottery for the Pirates means that they get in the top six picks and they'll lose the lottery if they don't get in that range.

If the Pirates do win the Draft Lottery, get one of the top six picks, then they won't get a pick higher than 10th in the 2027 MLB Draft.

With aspirations of making the postseason for 2026, the Pirates should absolutely have no issue with winning the lottery and picking lower than 10th, as they would do so if they make the playoffs.

Pirates History in the Draft Lottery

The MLB Draft didn't have a draft lottery until the 2023 MLB Draft, which saw the Pirates win the first-ever inaugural draft lottery.

Pittsburgh used that pick and took right-handed pitcher Paul Skenes out of LSU, signing him to a record $9.2 million bonus. That pick worked out well, as Skenes won National League Rookie of the Year in 2024 and then the NL Cy Young Award in 2025.

Jul 18, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes (left) is introduced at a press conference by Pirates General Manager Ben Cherington (right) before the Pirates play the Cleveland Guardians at PNC Park. Skenes was the Pirates first round pick and the overall number one pick in the 2023 MLB first year player draft. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The Pirates didn't win the draft lottery in 2024, but did take shortstop Konnor Griffin with the ninth overall pick out of Jackson Preparatory School in Jackson, Miss. Griffin is the top prospect in baseball and could join the Pirates' Opening Day roster for 2026.

Pittsburgh did win the draft lottery in 2025, taking right-handed pitcher Seth Hernandez out of Corona Hills High School in Corona, Calif with the sixth overall pick.

