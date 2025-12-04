Pirates Facing Competition for Mariners Second Baseman

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates are targeting numerous free agent bats this offseason, including one that has great intrigue from other MLB teams.

Pirates Pursuing Free Agent Jorge Polanco and Battling Others For Him

Adam Jude of The Seattle Times reported that the Pirates have shown interest in Seattle Mariners second baseman Jorge Polanco, who is now a free agent.

This is the second report showing that the Pirates have interest in Polanco, as Ken Rosenthal and Evan Drellich of The Athletic first reported this on Nov. 24.

Jude also reported that the Mariners are interested in bringing Polanco back and that the belief is Polanco wants to return, but that both sides, "do not appear to be close to a deal."

Two big-market teams have also shown interest in Polanco, including the Boston Red Sox and the New York Yankees.

What the Pirates Get in Jorge Polanco

Polanco is a 12-year MLB veteran and turns 33 years old next July, giving the Pirates someone with great experience and veteran leadership.

He has played second base more this decade, but spent much of the 2010s at shortstop and even played some at third base, serving as a versatile infield options for Pittsburgh.

What the Pirates really want from Polanco is his bat and he had a great bounce back season with the Mariners in 2025, hitting 26 home runs, the second-most in his career.

Oct 10, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners second baseman Jorge Polanco (7) hits a walk off single against the Detroit Tigers during the fifteenth inning during game five of the ALDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Pittsburgh hit the least home runs in baseball last season at just 117, which was 31 home runs lower than the next team, the St. Louis Cardinals, who hit 148 home runs.

The Pirates also posted the worst slugging percentage (.350) and OPS (.655) of any MLB team and scored the least amount of runs (583) and drove in the least RBIs (561).

Signing Polanco gives the Pirates an every day hitter that can play multiple infield roles, or even serve as the designated hitter, which he did last season. He is also a switch-hitter and would benefit as a left-handed batter on the Pirates, as PNC Park is more friendly towards power-hitting lefties.

The Pirates don't have a starter at designated hitter for next season, and with the future of Andrew McCutchen with the franchise uncertain, Polanco could take over in 2026.

Polanco also has postseason experience, appearing in 24 playoff games in five postseasons, including 12 games with the Mariners in their run to the ALCS.

Will the Pirates Sign Polanco?

Polanco did undergo knee surgery after the 2024 season, after playing through a strained patellar tendon, which saw him have his worst MLB campaign, slashing .213/.296/.355 for an OPS of .651 and a career-worst 29.5% strikeout rate.

This limited him playing the infield for the Mariners last season, but the Pirates do have options in Jared Triolo, Nick Gonzales and even Spencer Horwitz, who played a little at second base.

The Pirates are also considering calling up Konnor Griffin , the top prospect in baseball, and making him their starting shortstop in 2026.

This could give the Pirates an edge over other suitors, as they will likely have more interest in Polanco for his bat than just his fielding.

The Pirates really want Polanco, not just for his bat, but that he is also a left-handed hitter, which gives him an edge for power at PNC Park over right-handed hitters.

Pittsburgh has reportedly targeted at least three prominent left-handed hitters in free agency, including National League MVP finalist Kyle Schwarber , who hit 56 home runs last season, San Diego Padres designated hitter Ryan O'Hearn and Japanese superstar Munetaka Murakam i.

Mar 21, 2023; Miami, Florida, USA; Japan third baseman Munetaka Murakami (55) looks on after hitting a home run during the second inning against USA at LoanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The Pirates are also looking at left-handed batters via trade, including with the rival St. Louis Cardinals , with the likes of Alec Burleson , Brendan Donovan, Lars Nootbaar and Nolan Gorman in a trade.

Polanco isn't the only second baseman the Pirates have reportedly shown interest in, with both Brandon Lowe of the Tampa Bay Rays and Jeff McNeil of the New York Mets also targets.

Interest in these players shows intent from the front office, but the history of the Pirates shows they likely won't do it.

They have ranked in the bottom five teams in Opening Day payroll in the 16 of the 19 seasons Bob Nutting has served as owner.

Spotrac has Polanco at three years, $43.8 million, or $14.6 per season, Kiley McDaniel of ESPN projects Polanco at two years, $26 million, or $13 million per season and Tim Britton of The Athletic has Polanco even higher at a projected two years, $35 million, or $17.5 million per season.

Jude also reported that Polanco is looking for a multi-year deal, which is something the Pirates haven't given to a position player free agent in almost a decade, John Jaso for two years, $8 million on Dec. 23, 2015.

Pirates general manager Ben Cherington said at the general manager meetings in Las Vegas two weeks ago that they have more " flexibility " and will act more " aggressively " than in years past, which shows intent from the front office.

Team president Travis Williams also shared the same sentiments as Cherington and noted that the Pirates have the resources to compete for a postseason.

Pittsburgh fans won't believe it until they see it, but signing someone like Polanco, especially during the Winter Meetings next week, would surely serve as a big spark

