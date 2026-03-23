Pirates' Don Kelly Finalizes Left Side of Infield

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates know their position players for Opening Day and manager Don Kelly has his left side of the infield set as well.

Kelly said that he sees Jared Triolo starting at shortstop and both Nick Gonzales and Nick Yorke will play at third base. He also sees Gonzales at shortstop and Yorke at third base if he is starting.

“We’ll see Triolo at short most of the time and with Gonzo and Yorkie playing at third here and there," Kelly said in a video from DK Pittsburgh Sports . "Gonzo will get time at short, especially if him and Yorkie are on the field at the same time. Tri’s done a really good job at shortstop and we’ll see him there most of the time.”

Kelly has liked what he's seen from Triolo at shortstop and as a strong option anywhere in the infield. He also wants Triolo at shortstop and is confident that both Gonzales and Yorke can deal with third base duties, which they worked on this offseason and Spring Training.

“Really in regards to Triolo, just feels like he’s been so good at short in his limited time last year, he’s good anywhere you put him. Felt like being a shortstop, having him there when he’s on the field is really important and with Nick Yorke and Gonzales, the ability to move over to third and handle that well. They both worked extremely hard at being able to do that during this offseason and during Spring Training and feel confident and comfortable with them there.”

Do These Infield Moves Make Sense?

Triolo looked like he would serve as the Pirates third baseman, as he made 14 starts at the position last September and has the most experience of any player on the Opening Day roster, with 125 starts there in his career.

Gonzales was also the shortstop for most of the time that Triolo played at third base and with the Pirates sending down top prospect Konnor Griffin to minor league camp, it looked like it would be those two in the left side of the infield.

This is still the case, but is now switched with Gonzales at third base and also Yorke too.

Both players have made starts at third base in Spring Training, with Gonzales starting four times and Yorke starting their fiver times, so the Pirates clearly saw them as options prior.

Sep 25, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Nick Gonzales (39) throws to first to get Cincinnati Reds designated hitter Miguel Andujar (not pictured) out in the eighth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

The issue is that both players have hardly featured at third base in their professional career, with Yorke making just three starts at the position and Gonzales has made just one MLB start there and only 15 minor league starts.

Having Triolo at shortstop is understandable, as he is the Pirates best defensive infielder, coming off a 2024 Gold Glove Award and as a finalist in 2025, both times as a utility player.

Triolo is better at both second base and third base than shortstop, but the Pirates clearly have a plan on the left side of the infield and that's the way it will work.

Griffin will eventually take over the shortstop role when he makes his MLB debut at some point this season, which will move Triolo back to third base, but for now, this is how the Pirates will line up Opening Day.

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