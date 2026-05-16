Pirates Make Interesting Outfield Change Before Phillies Game

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates head into their upcoming contest vs. the Philadelphia Phillies with an outfield that they haven't gone with in 2026.

The Pirates have Jared Triolo starting in right field vs. the Phillies on May 16, at PNC Park, marking his first start there in 2026.

Triolo has never started in right field as a professional, making one appearance in the major leagues and one appearance in the minor leagues. He played two innings in right field in the 6-5 extra innings win over the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on July 28, 2024.

It is an odd change, but one that the Pirates will hope works, as they look to get back to winning ways against their in-state rival.

Why Pirates Put Triolo in Right Field

Triolo is a great defender and likely the best on the Pirates, able to play all four infield spots and do so well.

His best play comes at third base, with 14 defensive runs saved (DRS) and 10 outs above average (OAA) and he's also performed well at second base, with 10 DRS and 4 OAA.

May 14, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates third baseman Jared Triolo (19) warms up before a game against the Colorado Rockies at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Triolo's defense has made him a valuable utility option for the Pirates and he won a Gold Glove Award as a utility player in 2024 and was a finalist in 2025, but should've won back-to-back Gold Glove Awards.

Ryan O'Hearn moves to first base and Triolo will take over his spot in right field, giving O'Hearn a chance to play defense at his best position and also rest from playing in the outfield almost every day.

It's also interesting the Pirates put Triolo in right field, as they have two other options in utility man Nick Yorke and outfielder Billy Cook off the bench.

Neither Yorker nor Cook have hit well this season, .205 and .190 respectively, and one of them will likely go back down to Triple-A Indianapolis once outfielder Jake Mangum returns from the injured list.

It's a big test fo Triolo and if he can play well out there, he'll earn more chances in that corner outfield spot in 2026.

Pirates Lineup Changes Vs. Phillies

Player Position Batting Side Oneil Cruz Center Fielder Left Konnor Griffin Shortstop Right Bryan Reynolds Left Fielder Switch Marcell Ozuna Designated Hitter Right Ryan O'Hearn First Base Left Nick Gonzales Third Base Right Brandon Lowe Second Base Left Jared Triolo Right Field Right Henry Davis Catcher Right

The Pirates are facing Phillies left-handed starting pitcher Cristopher Sánchez, who finished second in voting for the 2025 National League Cy Young Award, behind Pirates right-handed starting pitcher Paul Skenes .

Sánchez is great against left-handed batters, with a .167 batting average allowed (BAA) and a 0.73 WHIP and is looking to win the NL Cy Young Award this season, with a 2.11 ERA and his 68 strikeouts are fourth-most in MLB.

May 5, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Cristopher Sanchez (61) in action against the Athletics at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The Pirates have made adjustments to their lineup, taking out first baseman Spencer Horwitz, who struggles against left-handed pitchers as a left-handed hitter, and moving O'Hearn, who is usually in right field, to first base.

O'Hearn is also a left-handed hitter, but has had success against southpaws, slashing .283/.306/.391 for an OPS of .697, so he'll stay on.

The Pirates bring back Nick Gonzales at third base and he'll hit sixth, as Triolo moves to right field, and Henry Davis is at catcher and ninth in the batting order, with Endy Rodríguez headed to the bench.

Pittsburgh also switches shortstop Konnor Griffin and second baseman Brandon Lowe, with the right-handed batter in Griffin hitting second and the left-handed batter Lowe hitting seventh.

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