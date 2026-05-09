Pirates Bring Back Utility Player Before Giants Game

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have a new position player on their roster, who will feature in their upcoming game as well.

The Pirates recalled utility player Nick Yorke from Triple-A Indianapolis, as they placed outfielder Jake Mangum on the 10-day injured list with a left hamstring strain, retroactive to May 6.

Yorke will also start at first base and bat eighth for the Pirates, as they face the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park on May 8.

The Pirates are taking on left-handed pitcher Robbie Ray and have seven right-handed batters, plus a switch-hitter with just one left-handed batter in the lineup.

What the Pirates Get From Yorke

The Pirates sent Yorke down to Triple-A on May 2, as they brought back fellow utility man Jared Triolo off the injured list.

Yorke gives the Pirates a versatile option that can play first base, second base and third base in the infield, plus right field as well, which is why they brought him back with Mangum going on the injured list.

Apr 21, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates third baseman Nick Yorke (38) looks on during the game between the Rangers and the Pirates at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Pirates now have Triolo and Yorke as players who can fill just about anywhere they need and can rotate players in and out.

Yorke will likely get a lot of playing time at both first base, in place of Spencer Horwitz when the Pirates are facing a left-handed pitcher, and likely in right field, if the Pirates want to give Ryan O'Hearn a break.

Yorke's First Stint with Pirates in 2026

Yorke made the Opening Day roster for the Pirates and featured in with 14 starts in 19 games at third base, one start in five games in right field and one start in two games at first base.

He played in 23 games total, slashing .221/.308/.309 for an OPS of .617, a little bit below average for a major leaguer.

Yorke had a strong start to the year , with two three-hit games against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field and hitting as high as .379 following that series.

Apr 11, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates third baseman Nick Yorke (38) runs after hitting a single against the Chicago Cubs during the third inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images

He then had his issues at the plate following that series, slashing .111/.135/.194 for an OPS of .330 in 12 at-bats, with just four hits in 36 at-bats.

The Pirates went with Nick Gonzales at third base for the most part, who leads the team with a .309 batting average.

Yorke last started a game for the Pirates on April 21 against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, as he struggled to find at-bats and defensive reps, which is why they sent him down.

He had zero hits in 10 at-bats in three games with Indianapolis and will look to contribute now back at the major league level, taking advantage of this opportunity.

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