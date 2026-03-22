Pirates Make Reasonable Decision on Konnor Griffin

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates made the unpopular decision to have top prospect Konnor Griffin start the 2026 season in the minor leagues, but it's one that should work out in the long run.

Griffin came into Spring Training with a chance to make the Opening Day roster at just 19 years old, coming off a fantastic season in 2025 that saw him become the consensus top prospect in baseball about a year after the Pirates took him ninth overall out of high school in the 2024 MLB Draft.

Pirates fans would've loved seeing Griffin as their starting shortstop next week against the New York Mets and for the rest of the season, but instead, he'll most likely start out with Triple-A Indianapolis.

This decision wasn't an easy one for the Pirates to make, but there are many good reasons as to why they're being cautious with the best young talent in the sport.

Why the Pirates Keeping Griffin in the Minors Makes Sense

Griffin is everything the Pirates want in their everyday shortstop, as he can hit for contact and power, is fantastic defensively with a strong arm and a sure glove and also has great speed and athleticism.

He is also just 19 years old and turns 20 on April 24, plus, has never played higher than Triple-A and appeared in just 22 games for Double-A Altoona last season.

Griffin had some fantastic moments with the Pirates in Spring Training, including his four home runs , which displayed his impressive power against MLB-pitching. Those for home runs are the most for a teenager in Spring Training in the past 20 years.

Mar 1, 2026; Jupiter, Florida, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Konnor Griffin (75) hits a two-run home run against the St. Louis Cardinals during the first inning at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

He also showed that he's still 19 years old and struggled at times to deal with that pitching and his final stats were indicative of that.

Griffin slashed .171/.261/.488 for an OPS of .749 in 16 games in the Grapefruit League for the Pirates, with seven hits in 41 at-bats and just two walks to 13 strikeouts.

The Pirates want to see more from Griffin in terms of the overall production from the plate and that he must get better contact when he does make it up to the major leagues.

Luckily for Griffin, he hit above .300 in each of his three minor league stints last season, including .338 with Single-A Bradenton, .325 with High-A Greensboro and .337 in Double-A.

The Pirates have given Griffin many opportunities to move up and they showed that in 2025, giving him the chance to start at Single-A instead of Rookie-Level ball, then moving up to High-A on June 10 and Double-A on Aug. 18.

Griffin has reached the benchmarks the Pirates have set for him and he knows that if he continues to do that this season, he'll make the big leagues eventually.

Pirates Offseason Moves Help Offset Griffin Starting in Minor Leagues

It is difficult for Pirates fans who want to see Griffin immediately, but he isn't a player the Pirates should rush, particularly with the moves they made this offseason.

The Pirates added three key players to their starting lineup this season in free agents Ryan O'Hearn and Marcell Ozuna and Brandon Lowe in a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays.

O'Hearn should feature mostly in right field and first base, while Ozuna and Lowe will work almost primarily at designated hitter and second base, respectively.

Feb 25, 2026; North Port, Florida, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates designated hitter Marcell Ozuna (24) prepares to take batting practice before the start of the game against the Atlanta Braves during spring training at CoolToday Park. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images | Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images

These moves give the Pirates power, veteran leadership and fill positions they needed going into 2026. They also make for a strong lineup and put less pressure on players like outfielders Oneil Cruz and Bryan Reynolds to produce consistently, especially with home runs, which the Pirates ranked last in 2025 at just 117.

Pittsburgh also doesn't need Griffin to start right away, as they put him in the minors, which allows him the time to develop his approach better, especially at Triple-A, where he'll face tougher pitching.

Griffin will get every day reps at shortstop, as he continues his impressive defense, coming off of a MiLB Gold Glove Award campaign in 2025. He also will have three, four or even five at-bats every game to fix whatever he needs and keep growing confidence.

He has also shown great maturity throughout and even if he will have to wait longer, he should be ready for the opportunity, both emotionally and physically.

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