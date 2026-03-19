Pirates' Don Kelly Addresses Tough Konnor Griffin Decision

PITTSBURGH — Konnor Griffin is the top prospect in baseball and Pittsburgh Pirates manager Don Kelly knows it.

Griffin was incredible in 2025, coming after the Pirates took him ninth overall in the 2024 MLB Draft, dominating at the plate, in the field and on the base paths, earning him recognition as the future of the sport and the hopes of a franchise that is aiming for the playoffs this season.

The Pirates star prospect is only 19 years old and hasn't even played at Triple-A yet, but is seriously pushing for a spot on the Opening Day roster, with the first game just a week away.

Kelly spoke with Dorin Dickerson and Adam Crowley on The Fan Morning Show on 93.7 The Fan at LECOM Park in Bradenton, Fla. about the upcoming season.

He noted that Griffin is exactly what the Pirates want in their future shortstop, but that he is still a teenager and they have to figure out what the best decision is for him at the start of the season.

“He’s unbelievable," Kelly said. "He’s 19, he acts like he’s 25 or 30, just the way he carries himself. Really mature. Talent speaks for itself, 6-foot-3, 6-foot-4, runs like a deer, power, arm strength, everything that you would want to see, and he’s 19.

“How do we balance this with development and understanding that he’s only had a 100-ish at-bats in Double-A, none in Triple-A and finding the right time to make it happen and I think the thing that stands out is that maturity level, is that talent and just again, really pumped that he’s a Pirate. When that time comes, it’s gonna be fun.”

Konnor Griffin's Chances of Making the Pirates' Opening Day Roster

Griffin has featured at shortstop consistently for the Pirates in Spring Training, with 12 starts so far at the position.

The Pirates view Griffin as their starting shortstop for the future, so the real question is when they put him on the 26-man roster.

Pittsburgh doesn't have many options at shortstop and Nick Gonzales projects as the starter there if Griffin doesn't make the Opening Day team. Jared Triolo is also a strong option there, but it's likely he is the every day starter at third base.

Griffin won an MiLB Gold Glove Award last year, hit 21 home runs and stole 65 bases, giving the Pirates someone that can do it all.

Mar 1, 2026; Jupiter, Florida, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Konnor Griffin (75) turns a double play against the St. Louis Cardinals during the second inning at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

He has also shown his power in Spring Training, with a team-high four home runs, making him the first teenager with that many home runs in Spring Training in more than 20 years.

Griffin hasn't hit as well overall, with a .194 batting average, seven hits in 36 at-bats, and two walks to 10 strikeouts, but his home runs and nine RBI somewhat balance this out.

There's a good chance he could be on the plane to New York, as the Pirates face the Mets at Citi Field on March 26, but he may also feature for Triple-A Indianapolis to start the season.

If the Pirates see him as the future right now, then they'll have him up there, but they've been careful with his promotions so far and making sure he has time to develop properly.

Pittsburgh is also reportedly going to discuss a contract extension with Griffin, so that may play a role as well, depending on if he does or doesn't sign it.

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