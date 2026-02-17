Jared Triolo's Offseason Gives Pirates Manager Confidence

PITTSBURGH — Jared Triolo looks projects as the Pittsburgh Pirates third baseman for Opening Day and he has the full backing of manager Don Kelly.

Triolo won a Gold Glove as a utility player in 2024 and was a finalist last season, but should've won it back-to-back years. He also improved towards the end of last season from the plate, turning him from a liability to a solid contributor with his bat.

Kelly spoke about Triolo and his work at third base and is confident in his defense at the position, but also that he's improved this winter and has swung the ball well in Spring Training so far.

“He’s elite over there," Kelly said in a video from DK Pittsburgh Sports . "He won a Gold Glove for a reason, being able to play all over the place and really is well above average in a lot of different spots. Bat came along really strong at the end of last year and seemed to get back to doing some things that he did back in 2023, at the end of 2023.

“Really excited about what he’s been able to do this offseason. Came in really good shape. His swing’s looked really good and we know that he can well-above average defense at multiple spots, including third.”

Where Kelly Thinks Triolo will Improve in 2026

Triolo's defense is something that has kept him around the Pirates roster, but his bat has kept him from serving as a consistent member on the team and seen him spend time in the minor leagues.

He slashed .158/.253/.266 for an OPS of .519 in his first 55 games of 2026, with 22 hits in 139 at-bats before the Pirates optioned him to Triple-A Indianapolis on July 11, giving him a chance for more consistent at-bats.

Triolo improved as a hitter when he returned on Aug. 1, slashing .276/.353/.422 for an OPS of .775 in his final 52 games, with 53 hits in 192 at-bats, 12 doubles, two triples, four home runs, 14 RBI, 22 walks to 47 strikeouts and eight stolen bases on nine attempts.

Sep 2, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Jared Triolo (19) hits a two run double against th Los Angeles Dodgers during the sixth inning at PNC Park.

He struggled in his first full season from the plate in 2024, slashing .216/.296/.315 for an OPS of .611 in 125 games, but was great as a rookie in 2023, slashing .298/.388/.398 for an OPS of .786 in 53 games.

Triolo will need to hit more consistently for the Pirates, especially if he's going to serve as their starting third baseman, which he did towards the final month of 2025.

Kelly sees Triolo maturing through the difficult times he's had at the plate and that he's learned how to approach at-bats better and what he'll see from opposing pitchers.

“I think so. I think it’s just diving into that and freeing himself up to allow himself to move the way he was and attack and I think he’s learned a lot in going through it," Kelly said. "Different ways to attack pitchers and understanding what they’re going to do to him too.”

