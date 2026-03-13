Pirates Opening Day Roster Projection 2.0: A Changing Bullpen

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have less than two weeks until Opening Day and still have some big decisions to make for the Opening Day roster.

The Pirates recently made a decision to trade right-handed relief pitcher Kyle Nicolas to the Cincinnati Reds in exchange for utility prospect Tyler Callihan on March 4, a surprising move during Spring Training.

Pittsburgh making this decision moved one of the more likely relievers on the roster to a divisional rival and gives an open spot for someone to take in the bullpen.

The Pirates will reduce their roster to just 26 players for their first series against the New York Mets at Citi Field on March 26 and while many of the names are already known in the bullpen, a few relief pitchers are still battling for a role.

Pirates Pitching Staff On Opening Day

Name Starter or Reliever Throwing Arm Paul Skenes Starter Right Mitch Keller Starter Right Braxton Ashcraft Starter/Reliever Right Bubba Chandler Starter/Reliever Right José Urquidy Starter/Reliever Right Carmen Mlodzinski Reliever/Starter Right Hunter Barco Reliever/Starter Left Gregory Soto Reliever Left Mason Montgomery Reliever Left Justin Lawrence Reliever Right Isaac Mattson Reliever Right Yohan Ramírez Reliever Right Dennis Santana Reliever Right

Bullpen

Justin Lawrence

Isaac Mattson

Carmen Mlodzinski

Yohan Ramírez

Dennis Santana

Hunter Barco

Mason Montgomery

Gregory Soto

The main change from the last Opening Day roster projection is Yohan Ramírez making it, with Nicolas now on the Reds.

Ramírez is out of minor league options and would go on waivers if the Pirates don't put him on the Opening Day roster, as he signed a one-year, $825,000 deal to avoid arbitration this offseason. This isn't the only reason why Ramírez will make the Opening Day roster, as he fills a middle reliever role that the Pirates need from a right-handed pitcher in their bullpen.

Sep 24, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Yohan Ramirez (49) pitches against the Cincinnati Reds in the eleventh inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

He didn't put up incredible numbers last season after the Pirates called him up on June 11, a 5.40 ERA over 33.1 innings pitched in 24 outings, but still is a veteran that they can rely on in the early part of the season. If Ramírez doesn't perform, then moving on from him won't come at a great cost, and the Pirates have other minor league options they could look at.

The Pirates are still using right-handed pitcher Carmen Mlodzinski as a starter, but he most likely ends up in the bullpen, or potentially as a starter/reliever.

Right-handers Justin Lawrence , Isaac Mattson and Dennis Santana , plus left-hander Gregory Soto are locks for the bullpen.

Left-handed pitchers in Mason Montgomery and Hunter Barco are also still in my bullpen projection.

Montgomery may come as a risk, but the Pirates pitching staff will want someone with his fastball velocity in their bullpen.

Barco is on track for a starter role, but I have him in the bullpen at the beginning of Opening Day, as I see the Pirates easing him into that spot, like they did with Braxton Ashcraft and Bubba Chandler last year.

Some other pitchers to keep in mind for the future include Evan Sisk, another southpaw, Brandon Bidois, a right-handed high-leverage option, and Cam Sanders, another right-hander who could feature at some point as well.

Starting Rotation

Paul Skenes

Mitch Keller

Bubba Chandler

Braxton Ashcraft

José Urquidy

The first four spots for the Pirates starting rotation are almost certain, with 2025 National League Cy Young Award winner in Paul Skenes , veteran Mitch Keller and then rookies in Ashcraft and Chandler .

Ashcraft and Chandler have performed well this spring and so too has Keller. Skenes most recently dominated for Team USA against Team Mexico in the World Baseball Classic and could pitch in the semifinals if they make it.

Mar 12, 2026; Bradenton, Florida, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Bubba Chandler (36) during the third inning against the Atlanta Braves at LECOM Park. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

While I had some interest in making Barco the fifth starter, I still see the Pirates going with veteran José Urquidy as the final pitcher in the rotation.

Urquidy is the most veteran option for the Pirates in that role and has a great relationship with new pitching coach Bill Murphy , who had the same role when the two were with the Houston Astros.

The Pirates may sign a left-handed pitcher for the fifth spot, but Urquidy actually pitches better against left-handed batters than right-handed batters, with a .215 batting average compared to a .293 batting average in 2023.

Position Players on the Pirates Opening Day Roster

Catchers

Name Batting Side Henry Davis Right Joey Bart Right

Henry Davis is Skenes' catcher and will do so again on Opening Day, plus also for a great deal of the pitching staff as well.

Joey Bart , like Ramírez, is out of minor league options, but should get the other catcher role as well due to his experience and previous showings with his bat.

Sep 28, 2025; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Joey Bart (14) during the game against the Atlanta Braves during the second inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images | Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images

The Pirates need more production from their catchers at the plate in Spring Training, with Davis not getting a single hit in 17 at-bats and Bart with just two hits in 21 at-bats for a .095 batting average.

Pittsburgh has two other catcher options in Rafael Flores Jr. and Endy Rodríguez , both of whom should start at Triple-A Indianapolis, but should push for a spot on the 26-man roster throughout 2026.

Infielders

Name Position Nick Gonzales SS/2B Konnor Griffin SS/CF Spencer Horwitz 1B/DH Brandon Lowe 2B/DH Marcell Ozuna DH Jared Triolo 3B (Utility) Nick Yorke Utility (Backup 3B)

It was tempting to take Konnor Griffin off the Opening Day roster, particularly with a few struggles at the plate, but I've kept the 19-year old on for the time being.

Griffin may very well start at Triple-A, but he is the Pirates best option at shortstop for the future and would make sense if they did have him take the plane up to New York.

Nick Gonzales is the starting shortstop of Griffin doesn't make the team, but will have a role if he doesn't as well.

Sep 25, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Nick Gonzales (39) throws to first to get Cincinnati Reds designated hitter Miguel Andujar (not pictured) out in the eighth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

Callihan should compete for Nick Yorke for that utility role, as both players can feature throughout the infield and in corner outfield spots, but I have Yorke on the Opening Day roster currently.

The Pirates will have Spencer Horwitz at first base, Brandon Lowe at second base, Jared Triolo at third base and Marcell Ozuna as their designated hitter.

Outfielders

Name Position Oneil Cruz CF/DH Jake Mangum LF/CF/RF Ryan O'Hearn RF/LF Bryan Reynolds LF/RF

No real changes to the Pirates outfield, with Oneil Cruz in center field, Ryan O'Hearn in right field and Bryan Reynolds in left field.

The outfield should bring some real power and hiting prowess, but might not be the best defensive outfit in the major leagues.

Sep 16, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Oneil Cruz (15) slides into third base on an RBI triple against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Jake Mangum is the fourth outfielder and Yorke would provide a role out there as well, or Callihan, depending on who makes it.

There is the enticing option of putting Jhostynxon Garcia on the Opening Day roster, but he would benefit much more from having every day at-bats at Triple-A, rather than someone stuck on the bench.

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