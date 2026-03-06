Pirates Drop Split Squad Games vs. Phillies, Blue Jays

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates got decent showings from their starting pitchers, but struggled massively afterwards in both of their split quad games.

The Pirates faltered 14-10 against the Philadelphia Phillies at LECOM Park, the most runs they've given up in the Grapefruit League this season, and suffered a 9-2 defeat to the Toronto Blue Jays at TD Ballpark in Dunedin, Fla.

Pittsburgh has now lost three straight games, their first losing streak in Grapefruit League play, dropping to 9-5, as they also lost 3-2 to the St. Louis Cardinals at LECOM Park on March 5.

The Pirates have not dropped down to fourth in the Grapefruit League standings, after holding the top spot for a few days.

Bubba Chandler, Braxton Ashcraft Have Good Outings

Pirates right-handed starting pitchers Bubba Chandler and Braxton Ashcraft pitched into the fourth inning for the first time during Spring Training, but each had good showings in the first three innings.

Chandler gave up two walks, but posted five strikeouts, using the fastball and changeup incredibly well throughout his start. Ashcraft was also effective and had five strikeouts as well, with just one hit allowed.

It was an important start for Chandler, who had struggled massively in his previous two outings, giving up two earned runs in the 5-2 road win vs. the Houston Astros on Feb. 28 and gave up four runs in the 6-2 defeat to the New York Yankees at home on Feb. 23.

Ashcraft has also been dominant, giving up just one run in his first two starts, showing he'll be an important part of the rotation as well.

Things Go Wrong in the Fourth Inning

The fourth inning saw both starting pitchers begin it, but then taken out and both Pirates bullpen pitchers struggled massively.

Ashcraft gave up back-to-back doubles, then 19th overall pick in the 2025 MLB Draft in right-handed pitcher Brandon Cain came in relief.

Cain, who has transitioned from outfield in college at Oklahoma, only got one out and gave up three walks and a hit for five earned runs, which put an extra earned run on Ashcraft's final stat.

Right-handed relief pitcher Joshua Loeschorn, the 20th round pick in the 2022 MLB Draft, then gave up two hits and two walks before getting out of it, as the Pirates trailed 9-3.

Chandler gave up a single to start the fourth inning, then right-handed relief pitcher gave up three hits and a walk, as the Blue Jays scored five runs in the inning to take a 5-2 lead.

Pirates Mount Comeback vs. Phillies, Struggle vs. Blue Jays

The Pirates actually would tie it up vs. the Phillies at 10-10, scoring three runs in the fourth inning, a run in the sixth inning and three runs in the bottom of the eighth inning.

Yordanny De Los Santos hit his third home run of Spring Training and both Omar Alfonzo and Derek Berg hit home runs, tying it up late in the bottom of the eighth inning. It marked four home runs on the day for the Pirates, as right fielder Ryan O'Hearn hit a three-run home run early on to give them a 3-0 lead.

Right-handed relief pitcher Michael Darrell-Hicks, a non-roster invitee, then came in the top of the ninth inning and gave up four runs, with the Phillies ending up with the 14-10 win.

Another non-roster invitee in right-handed relief pitcher Noah Davis pitched the final three innings for the Pirates vs. the Blue Jays, allowing six hits and four earned runs, with the home team getting the 9-2 victory.

