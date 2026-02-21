Pirates' Ryan O'Hearn Crushes First Spring Training Home Run

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates looked to add offense this winter and free agent signing Ryan O'Hearn has already shown them he can provide just that.

O'Hearn hit his first home run in Spring Training, hitting a three-run blast off of Baltimore Orioles left-handed pitcher Dietrich Enns at Ed Smith Stadium in Sarasota, Fla. in the Grapefruit League Opener.

He only waited for his second pitch, a 91.9 mph fastball on the low-inside corner, hitting it to deep left-center field, past the 372 foot mark, scoring both center fielder Oneil Cruz and shortstop Nick Gonzales, while putting his new team up 8-1 against his old team.

O'Hearn has only just begun his Pirates career, but fans will want to see more of that power out of him the rest of 2026.

What Ryan O'Hearn Brings to the Pirates

That home run shot is exactly what Pirates fans were hoping from their new free agent signing, who came on for two years, $29 million.

He is the first multi-year free agent signing for the Pirates since right-handed starting pitcher Iván Nova on a three-years, $27 million on Dec. 27, 2016. It is also their first free agent position player multi-year signing since John Jaso on a two-year, $8 million deal on Dec. 23, 2015, a decade prior.

O'Hearn gives the Pirates many different things they wanted, a left-handed power bat that will thrive at PNC Park and help a team that hit the least home runs in baseball in 2025 at just 117.

He broke through in 2023 with the Orioles and has produced consistently the past three seasons, earning his first All-Star nod in 2025.

Year Batting Average On-Base Percentage Slugging Percentage OPS 2023 .289 .322 .480 .802 2024 .264 .334 .427 .761 2025 .281 .366 .437 .803

Year Hits Doubles Home Runs RBI 2023 100 22 14 60 2024 117 21 15 59 2025 133 21 17 63

O'Hearn can also play at multiple positions , playing most of his time at first base and designated hitter, but also in both corner outfield spots.

He started in right field vs. the Orioles and it's likely he'll feature there often in 2026, moving Bryan Reynolds back to left field.

O'Hearn Joins Revamped Pirates Offense in 2026

The addition of O'Hearn is just one of a few that the Pirates made to address their offensive struggles.

Pittsburgh served as one of the worst hitting teams in baseball in 2025, with the lowest slugging percentage (.350) and OPS (.655), the third lowest batting average (.231) and the eighth lowest on-base percentage (.305).

The Pirates also scored the least runs (583) and drove in the least RBIs (561), both lower than the 43-119 Colorado Rockies and had the seventh most strikeouts (1,422).

Pittsburgh traded for Tampa Bay Rays second baseman Brandon Lowe , also a 2025 All-Star, whose 31 home runs served as the most for any player at his position last season.

The Pirates also signed Marcell Ozuna on a one-year, $12 million deal with a $16 million mutual option for 2027.

Ozuna has shown that he's a mostly durable player and consistent power bat during his career, hitting more than 20 home runs in every season, except one, that he's played at least 100 games in.

Pittsburgh also traded for outfield prospect Jhostynxon García , a power bat that has hit more than 40 home runs in the minors the past two seasons.

These additions join Pirates players in Cruz, Reynolds and first baseman Spencer Horwitz , who all will look to bounce back after either poor seasons or injuries.

With playoff ambitions, the Pirates will hope that all these players will have the seasons they're expected to have.

