Pirates' Bubba Chandler Gets Another Shot vs. Blue Jays

PITTSBURGH — Bubba Chandler hasn't had the Spring Training that he's wanted so far, but Pittsburgh Pirates top pitching prospect has another chance to show what's made him so highly touted.

Chandler starts for the Pirates in their road game against the Toronto Blue Jays in the Grapefruit League, where they'll head down to TD Ballpark in Dunedin for a 1:07 p.m. first pitch.

This marks his second start of the Grapefruit League and his third appearance overall, with his first two outings not going the way he's wanted to at all.

Chandler struggled in his first Spring Training start vs. the New York Yankees at LECOM Park in Bradenton on Feb. 23, where he allowed four earned runs over 1.2 innings of work in the 6-2 defeat.

He then had his issues again in relief vs. the Houston Astros at CACTI Park of the Palm Beaches in West Palm Beach on Feb. 28, giving up a run after he loaded the bases with three walks and then giving up a solo home run in the 5-2 win in six innings.

Pirates manager Don Kelly wants to see better command from Chandler, particularly with his 100 mph fastball, but has liked what he's seen from his slider and changeup so far.

"Yeah I think the fastball command is one thing. The breaking ball has shown up really well. Continue to see that and see Bubba be Bubba," Kelly said in a video from DK Pittsburgh Sports . Have that edge out there and continue to compete like he does."

Kelly also knows that Spring Trainings is the best time for Chandler to have these struggles and he's confident his young star can figure it out.

"There's no doubt. Everything builds on each other," Kelly said. "You have your first Major League Spring Training game. There's that anticipation, those nerves as a young kid and you get up to the big leagues and then to come into camp, pitching for a spot and going through all those emotions, there's no doubt this will be good for him in the long run and there's no doubt that he's going to figure it out and get the fastball back in the zone."

Chandler Joined by Fellow Top Prospects

Chandler will have a solid lineup with him against the Blue Jays, with an infield pairing of first round picks in shortstop Konnor Griffin and second baseman Termarr Johnson, plus newly acquired outfielder in Jhostynxon Garcia from the Boston Red Sox.

Mar 1, 2026; Jupiter, Florida, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Konnor Griffin (75) rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run against the St. Louis Cardinals during the first inning at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Another recently acquired outfielder in Jake Mangum will start in left field and Nick Yorke gets another start at third base, where he could feature as the backup to Jared Triolo.

Endy Rodríguez is the designated hitter and Rafael Flores Jr. is Chandler's catcher vs. the Blue Jays.

The Pirates have two non-roster invitees as their other scheduled pitchers with Chandler, including right-handers Noah Davis and Noah Murdock.

Pirates Facing Split-Squad Day

Pittsburgh also hosts the Phillies at LECOM Park for a split-squad day, their second in the Grapefruit League this year.

Right-handed starting pitcher Braxton Ashcraft makes his third start of Spring Training and has done well so far, with just one solo home run allowed over five innings of work for a 1.80 ERA.

Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Braxton Ashcraft (67) throws a pitch in the first inning of the MLB National League game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Thursday, Sept. 25, 2025. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Pirates have a long cast of scheduled pitchers vs. the Phillies, including right-handed relievers in Isaac Mattson and Brandon Bidois and non-roster invitees in Michael Darrell-Hicks and Beau Burrows, plus left-handed reliever Mason Montgomery .

Triolo starts at third base and leads off, Brandon Lowe hits second and plays second base, Bryan Reynolds serves as designated hitter and hits third, Ryan O'Hearn plays in right field and hits fourth and Joey Bart serves as Ashcraft's catcher and hits fifth.

