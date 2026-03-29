Pirates Have Easy Choice in Center Field Moving Forward

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates are 0-2 after dropping another game to the New York Mets. A deflated feeling is already creeping in as the team looks to salvage a win in the final game of their series before traveling to Cincinnati.

Things are not going ideally for the Pirates, but through two losses, they’ve learned something valuable in a hurry.

Jake Mangum is the man who should be in center field every day. It doesn’t matter if it creates other problems defensively or in the batting order, this is the best move for the team’s success.

Magnum’s Unreal Defense

One play perfectly showed the difference between Mangum and opening day starter Oneil Cruz. With the score knotted at 0-0 in the bottom of the sixth inning, Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor lined a ball toward the center field wall. As everyone saw in the opening game, that type of play befuddles Cruz.

But that wasn’t the case with Mangum in center field. The speedy outfielder got an excellent break on the ball and was able to make a leaping grab over his shoulder.

The play kept the Pirates in the game, but it could’ve been a play that swung the momentum just like it did in their previous defeat. Mangum showed the defensive awareness and athleticism needed in center field in one play that this team has desperately sought since the beginning of last season. Starting pitcher Mitch Keller had nothing but compliments for his new teammate after the game.

"Yeah, he's a spark plug for sure,” he said. ”He's a ball of energy, gamer, everything you want in a player. Got nothing bad to say about that guy. Love having him on our team."

Feb 18, 2026; Bradenton, FL, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates left fielder Jake Mangum (28) poses for a photo during media day at Pirate City. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Defense Leads to Offense

The energy and defense are a known commodity with Mangum, but the question is can he continue posting the impressive batting average he managed in 2025?

Drawing conclusions after one start isn’t a recipe for success, but Mangum was just as impressive at the plate as he was on defense. Batting in the ninth spot, he went 2-for-5 with a double and scored a run.

The 30-year-old did an excellent job in his first start of the season. With the team needing a stabilizing performance in center field, Mangum delivered. Now, manager Don Kelly has to make the tough, but necessary call, and stick with Mangum moving forward.

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