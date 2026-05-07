Pirates Pull Jake Mangum Right Before Diamondbacks Game

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates made a late lineup change ahead of their final game of the first road series out west.

The Pirates scratched Jake Mangum from the lineup and put Billy Cook in his place in center field, minutes prior to first pitch against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the series finale at Chase Field on May 7.

Pittsburgh didn't initially give a reason as to why they made the change, but eventually revealed that Mangum had left hamstring discomfort Cook also made his second start in center field in 2026 and stayed eighth in the batting order vs. Arizona.

Mangum had taken the place of Oneil Cruz in center field, who is making his first start at designated hitter in 2026, while remaining the Pirates leadoff hitter.

Pittsburgh will still have Bryan Reynolds in left field and Ryan O'Hearn in right field, with just the center field the big difference for the outfield from a normal game.

What This Means for the Pirates vs. the Diamondbacks

This would've been the third start for Mangum in center field, as Cruz has mostly held down the position in 2026 with 34 starts, but he will instead miss this game for an unknown reason.

He has served as a versatile outfielder this season for the Pirates, starting 10 games and playing in 22 contests in left field, the two starts in center field and four starts in right field, appearing in 28 of the Pirates 34 games prior to this one.

Apr 27, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates left fielder Jake Mangum (28) dives to catch a ball hit by St. Louis Cardinals shortstop Masyn Winn (0) during the ninth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: David Dermer-Imagn Images | David Dermer-Imagn Images

Mangum has also slashed .260/.333/.288 for an OPS of .621 in 30 games, with 21 hits in 73 at-bats, 19 runs scored, two doubles, three RBI, seven walks to 18 strikeouts and five stolen bases.

He's had some important hits and pinch-run situations, while also providing the Pirates someone that can come in any situation and generally produce.

His play has also made him a fan favorite since the Pirates added him from a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays and he also went viral for making the day of two young Pirates fans who came to see him back on April 19 vs. the Rays at PNC Park.

Cook will have to take on more responsibility if Mangum is injured for a prolonged period of time, who is the Pirates' fifth outfielder.

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