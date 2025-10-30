Pirates Prospect Returns From Injury in Arizona Fall League
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates saw one of their top prospects return to the diamond in the Arizona Fall League, after missing some time with injury.
Esmerlyn Valdez came back to the Salt River Rafters this week and faced the Peoria Javelinas on Oct. 28, starting in right field and finishing with one hit in three at-bats, plus a walk and a strikeout in the 9-1 defeat. He also played again vs. the Javelinas on Oct. 29, striking out twice in three at-bats in the 10-1 loss.
What Injury did Esmerlyn Valdez Have?
Valdez left in the game vs. the Glendale Desert Dogs on Oct. 23 in the top of the fourth inning, with Raini Rodriguez coming in for him at right field.
He then missed next two games for the Rafters, a 5-4 loss to the Scottsdale Scorpions on Oct. 24 and a 10-4 defeat to the Desert Dogs on Oct. 26.
Valdez reportedly had a sore wrist, which took him out for just a few days, before returning for Salt River.
Esmerlyn Valdez is Dominating the Arizona Fall League
There are many players across the six teams in the Arizona Fall League looking to make their mark, but none have done better than Valdez.
He has slashed .457/.623/1.171 for an OPS of 1.794 in 13 games, with 16 hits in 35 at-bats, 16 runs scored, a double, eight home runs, 18 RBIs and 16 walks to eight strikeouts.
Valdez leads the Arizona Fall League in slugging percentage and OPS, plus home runs and runs scored, while ranking tied for first in walks. He also ranks second in both batting average and on-base percentage, third in RBIs and tied for ninth in hits.
His home runs are twice as much as the next player, with three batters at four home runs, and are more tied for the entire team total of the Javelinas and the Desert Dogs.
Valdez earned Arizona Fall League Hitter of the Week for Week 2, slashing .615/.727/1.846 for an outstanding 2.573 OPS, with five home runs, 11 RBIs, seven walks and 24 total bases.
He led the Arizona Fall League in home runs, slugging percentage, OPS and total bases, tied for the lead with eight hits, while ranking second in batting average, on-base percentage, RBIs and walks.
Valdez reached base in 15 of his 24 plate appearances and had his best game of the season vs. the Desert Dogs on Oct. 19, where he hit two home runs and finished with four RBIs in the 11-3 win for the Rafters.
Valdez Has Breakout Campaign in 2025
Valdez had a great campaign in 2025, which earned him the 15th ranking in the Pirates farm system from MLB Pipeline.
He started at High-A Greensboro in 2025, serving as one of the best prospects in the South Atlantic League. He slashed .303/.385/.592 for an OPS of .977 in 72 games, with 84 hits, 18 doubles, one triple, 20 home runs, 57 RBIs and 31 walks to his 77 strikeouts.
Valdez led the South Atlantic League in seven statistical categories at the time of his promotion to Double-A Altoona on July 1, including hits, home runs, RBIs, batting average, slugging percentage and OPS, plus ranking tied for first in doubles and 11th in on-base percentage, which earned him South Atlantic League MVP honors at the end of the season.
His play also put him in the Futures Game, featuring the best prospects in baseball. He and Altoona teammate Konnor Griffin, the top prospect in baseball, represented the Pirates and played for the National League.
Valdez played in 51 games for Altoona in 2025, slashing .260/.363/.409 for an OPS of .772, with 47 hits in 181 at-bats, seven doubles, one triple, six home runs, 29 RBIs and 25 walks to 53 strikeouts.
This culminated in a strong August in Double-A for Valdez, slashing .311/.407/.522 for an OPS of .929, with 28 hits in 90 at-bats, a double, six home runs, 19 RBIs and 15 walks to 24 strikeouts. It also came after he hit .196 with no home runs in July.
His play bolstered the Curve late in the season, as they won the Eastern League West Division Second Half Title, earning a spot in the playoffs.
Valdez also just set a franchise record for the Curve, driving in five RBIs in an 11-5 comeback, playoff win over the Erie Seawolves, the Double-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, at Peoples Natural Gas Field on Sept. 16.
He finished his 2025 season, slashing .286/.376/.520 for an OPS of .896 in 123 games, 131 hits, 25 doubles, two triples, 26 home runs, 86 RBIs and 56 walks to 130 strikeouts.
Valdez earned honors for his play, including South Atlantic League MVP for his time in Greensboro and the Willie Stargell Slugger of the Year, given to the best minor league power hitter in the Pirates farm system.
Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates