Konnor Griffin Receives Praise From Fellow Top Pirates Prospect
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates top prospect Konnor Griffin has earned praise from around baseball and especially from a fellow top prospect in the organization.
Konnor Griffin Earns Praise from Edward Florentino
The Pirates announced their first round of minor league awards naming outfielder Edward Florentino as their Rookie-Level Player of the Year.
Florentino dominated with the Florida Complex League (FCL) Pirates, which earned him the award, and also with Single-A Bradenton in 2025.
He didn't play with Griffin this past season in the minors, but did meet up with him in Spring Training, where he got to see the top prospect in baseball full up.
Florentino, who spoke to the media after winning the award, praised Griffin for not just his talent, but that his drive and mindset, which saw Griffin become the best young talent in the sport.
“When I saw him in spring training, that was impressive because his talent is just crazy," Florentino said. "I was trying to get closer to him and try to learn about how he worked and try to follow his steps. I know we are young but the mentality that we can get is different. Everybody has a different mentality but when you see a player just the same age and he got a lot of talent like him, it’s just impressive. You try to follow him.”
2025 and the Season Konnor Griffin Became a Baseball Star
The Pirates took Konnor Griffin with the ninth overall pick in the 2024 MLB Draft out of Jackson Preparatory School in Jackson, Miss., but no one expected he'd do as well as he did in his first season of professional baseball.
It was a quick rise for Griffin, who started at Bradenton, moved up to High-A Greensboro on June 10 and then to Double-A Altoona on Aug. 18.
Griffin finished his season with a slash line of .333/.415/.527 for an OPS of .942 in 122 games, 161 hits, 23 doubles, four triples, 21 home runs, 94 RBIs, 50 walks to 122 strikeouts and 65 stolen bases on 13 attempts.
He led all of minor league baseball with 117 runs scored and the 19-year old became the first teenage draftee to have a 20-40 season, finishing with 21 home runs and 65 stolen bases. He was also the first minor league player to have a 20-60 season since 1982.
Griffin earned numerous accolades for his performances, including Baseball America naming him their Minor League Player of the Year Award and MLB Pipeline naming him their Hitting Prospect of the Year and Debut of the Year.
MLB Pipeline, Baseball America and The Athletic all have Griffin as their top prospect, each naming him around July-August, with national media, scouts and baseball fans alike realizing the potential and talent of the 19 year old.
He also featured in the Futures Game, which sees the best propsects in baseball play in a game during the All-Star festivities. Fellow Pirates prospect in outfielder Esmerlyn Valdez joined him in representing the franchise for the National League.
Edward Florentino Has Breakout Season Himself
While Florentino wasn't the first round pick for the Pirates, but he did join the team in 2024 as an international signing for $395,000 on Jan. 15.
He spent that campaign with the Dominican Summer League (DSL) Pirates Gold team, slashing .260/.432/.459 for an OPS of .891, with 38 hits in 146 at-bats, 10 doubles, two triples, five home runs, 28 RBIs, 38 walks to 36 strikeouts and eight stolen bases on 10 attempts.
His play earned him DSL Mid-Season All-Star honors, slashing .280;/450/.540 for an OPS of .990 at that point in the 2024 season.
Florentino started 2025 with the FCL Pirates and slashed .347/.442/.642 for an OPS of 1.084 in 29 games, 33 hit in 95 at-bats, six doubles, two triples, six home runs, 23 RBIs, 16 walks to 22 strikeouts and six stolen bases on seven attempts.
He earned his first player of the week honors with at the FCL for June 9-15, with a slash line of .471/.474/.882 for an OPS of 1.356 in five games, eight hits in 17 at-bats, two doubles, one triple, one home run, six RBIs and one walk to five strikeouts.
His play earned him recognition as the top MLB prospect in the Florida Complex League (FCL) by Rob Terranova of MLB.com and also the award the Pirates gave him.
The Pirates promoted Florentino to Single-A Bradenton on June 21, where he continued his great play the rest of the season, slashing .262/.380/.503 for an OPS of .883, with 51 hits in 195 at-bats, 17 doubles, 10 home runs, 36 RBIs, 29 stolen bases on 34 attempts and 33 walks to 56 strikeouts.
Florentino earned Florida State League Player of the Month honors for July. He slashed .301/.433/.663 for an OPS of 1.096 in 23 games, with 25 hits in 83 at-bats, six doubles, eight home runs, 23 RBIs, 17 walks to 24 strikeouts and 16 stolen bases on 17 attempts.
His eight home runs and 23 RBIs ranked as the most in both the Florida State League and in Single-A. He was also the only player in the Florida State League and one of three in Single-A with both at least 15 walks and 10 extra bases hits.
He finished his season slashing .290/.400/.548 for an OPS of .948 in 83 games, 84 hits, 23 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs, 59 RBIs, 49 walks to 78 strikeouts and 35 stolen bases on 41 attempts.
Florentino's play in 2025 earned him a spot in the top 100 prospects on MLB Pipeline and they moved him up to 81st overall in the recent re-ranking, one of the highest climbers, going up 16 spots from 97th overall.
MLB Pipeline also ranks Florentino as the fifth best prospect in the Pirates franchise, behind Griffin, the top prospect in baseball, right-handed pitchers in Bubba Chandler in second and Seth Hernandez in third, plus left-handed pitcher Hunter Barco in fourth.
Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates