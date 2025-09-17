Pirates Top Prospect Makes History in Playoff Win
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have some great offensive bats coming through the minor leagues and they displayed it in a one of the biggest games of the season.
The Altoona Curve, Double-A, hosted the Erie Seawolves, the Double-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, for the first game of the Eastern League Southwest Division Series at Peoples Natural Gas Park on Sept. 16.
Altoona Curve fell behind 4-1 in the third inning, but rallied with seven runs in the bottom of the sixth inning and then three more runs in the seventh inning, en route to an 11-5 victory.
This sets them up for a chance to make the Eastern League Championship with one more victory. They'll face Erie on the road for Game 2 on Sept. 18 and potentially play in Game 3 on Sept. 19 if they lose.
Right fielder Esmerlyn Valdez set a Curve record with five RBIs in a playoff game, hitting a solo home run in the second inning, a two-RBI single in the sixth inning and then a two-run double in the seventh inning in the win.
Shortstop Konnor Griffin tied Valdez with three hits in the game, drove in a run and also walked. This included a single in the bottom of the sixth inning, that he eventually got to third base on following an error, which scored all three runners as the bases were loaded.
Second baseman Termarr Johnson added two doubles, both designated hitter Nick Cimilio and left fielder Tres Gonzalez added two hits themselves and both center fielder Mitch Jebb and first baseman Duce Gorson each got a hit.
MLB Pipeline ranks many of these players amongst their top 30 Pirates prospects, including Johnson at sixth, Valdez at 15th and Jebb at 18th. Altoona also has catcher Omar Alfonzo at 19th and third baseman Jack Brannigan at 21st, who is out for the season.
Griffin is the top prospect not just in the Pirates system, but in all of baseball, as he's had an incredible first season of professional baseball and a great time since coming up to Altoona on Aug. 18.
He slashed .337/.418/.542 for an OPS of .960 in 21 games, with 28 hits in 83 at-bats, two doubles, five home runs, 22 RBIs, seven walks to 23 strikeouts and six stolen bases on eight attempts.
The Pirates will hope that this offense continues for the Curve, who aim for their first Eastern League Title since 2017.
Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates