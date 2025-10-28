Pirates Named Landing Spot for Reds Reliever
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates had a strong bullpen in 2025, but could bolster it with one free agent signing from a divisional rival for 2026.
Jim Bowden of The Athletic named Cincinnati Reds right-handed relief pitcher Emilio Pagán as the 33rd best free agent amongst the 50 he ranked. He also named the Pirates as the third best team fit, with the Reds in first and the Athletics in second, then the San Francisco Giants in fourth, Washington Nationals in fifth and Colorado Rockies in sixth.
Emilio Pagán's Journey to MLB
Pagán hails from Greenville, S.C. and played for Division II program Belmont Abbey College, before the Seattle Mariners took him in the 10th round of the 2013 MLB draft.
He eventually made it to the MLB level with the Mariners in 2017, making 34 appearances, before they traded him to divisional rival in the Oakland Athletics on Nov. 15. He pitched in 55 games for Oakland in 2018, before they traded him to the Tampa Bay Rays on Dec. 21.
Pagán had his best season of his career with the Rays in 2019, with a 2.3 WAR, a 4-2 record in 66 appearances, a 2.31 ERA over 70.0 innings pitched, 20 saves in 29 opportunities, with 96 strikeouts to 13 walks, a .179 opposing batting average and a 0.82 WHIP.
The Rays traded Pagán to the San Diego Padres Feb. 8, 2020, where he struggled over a two-year stay, posting a 4.75 ERA over 89 appearances and 85.1 innings pitched.
Pagán went in another trade to the Minnesota Twins on April, 7, 2022. He posted a 4.43 ERA his first season, but had a strong campaign in 2023, with a 5-2 record, a 2.99 ERA over 66 appearances and 69.1 innings pitched, 65 strikeouts to 21 walks, a .181 opposing batting average and a 0.95 WHIP.
He signed with the Reds ahead of the 2024 season on a two-year, $15 million deal. He had a 4.50 ERA in his first campaign in 2024 as their set-up man, with a right lat strain keeping him to just 38 appearances.
Pagán got back to his best form this past season, with a 2.88 ERA over 70 appearances and 68.2 innings pitched, two holds, 32 saves in 38 save opportunities, a .168 opposing batting average and a 0.92 WHIP.
Why Signing Pagán Makes Sense for the Pirates
The Pirates bullpen performed well throughout 2025 and has the likes of Justin Lawrence, Isaac Mattson, Carmen Mlodzinski and Dennis Santana, but there is always room for improvement.
Pagán struggled a bit at home with a 3.60 ERA compared to his 1.88 ERA on the road, but with Great American Ball Park a friendly place for hitters, it's understandable why his ERA was higher there.
PNC Park is notoriously a pitcher's friendly ballpark, especially against right-handed hitters, which would give Pagán a better chance for more efficient play next season.
Pagán could also serve as another high leverage relief pitcher, giving the Pirates an arm they can rely on in tough moments, especially in low-scoring affairs.
Will the Pirates Sign Him?
Bowden wrote that Pagán would like a return to Cincinnati, which puts the Pirates behind the favorites, but that won't stop teams coming in for his services.
He also projects Pagán to make two-years, $22 million, $11 million per season, while Spotrac has him on one-year, $12.3 million deal.
The Pirates are notoriously amongst the lowest payrolls in baseball and ranked 26th for Opening Day this past season.
They also rarely sign free agents to long term deals and their last free agent signing to a multi-year deal was right-handed starting pitcher Iván Nova, who signed a three-year, $26 million deal on Dec. 27, 2016.
Pittsburgh also has big needs offensively, ranking amongst the worst teams in baseball, and will likely focus their resources on addressing that issue.
Still, the Pirates have gone after relief pitchers in the past, signing right-hander Aroldis Chapman to a one-year, $10.5 million deal for the 2024 season.
Pirates general manager Ben Cherington spoke after the season about the young pitching that the team has and wanting to add to that, which might see them go after a player like Pagán.
"I think it gives us an opportunity," Cherington said on the young pitching staff. "It's a strong foundation and we're not satisfied. We had a good pitching season, overall effective pitching season, we can be better and we're just as focused on that candidly as the offensive side because wins come from everywhere and we can't take for granted that this part of the team is 'OK and we'll just focus over here.'
"We've got the pitching talent in the organization, I believe, to have the chance to be really good. There may be opportunities to add to that in the offseason. So it's a good foundation but we're not satisfied. We've got to push it higher."
